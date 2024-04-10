The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently I just finished the first book of the Crescent City Trilogy by Sarah J. Maas called House of Earth and Blood. What seems like a normal murder mystery is far from that. In the world of Bryce Quinlin, a half fae, half human; she lives in Lunathion a city where things aren’t as perfect as they may seem.

What starts out as a story about a valued friendship and blooming romance, Bryce’s world and her city are rocked by devastation when her friends are brutally murdered. 2 years later Bryce is tasked with finding the truth to her best friends’ murders with the help from an unlikely ally.

House of Earth and Blood is an enemy to lovers story that can wrench the hearts of whoever reads it. I honestly couldn’t put down this book. As soon as a chapter finished I had to keep reading because I just couldn’t get enough. I wanted to read more and more as the story went on. I believe anyone that chooses to pick up this book will find the same thing.

The author Sarah J Maas is known for her other two popular series A Court of Thorns and Roses and Throne of Glass. She creates fantasy worlds within her books that you can escape to with a variety of creatures, including faeries, wolves, vampires, mermaids, winged angels, assassins, and so many more. I highly recommend House of Earth and Blood to anyone who loves a good fantasy book and an enemies to lovers plot. My favorite part of this book was the development of the characters and how the author kept me on my toes, I could never guess what was going to happen next. Overall, this thrilling adventure is an excellent read for anyone wanting to get lost in a good book.