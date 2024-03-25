Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Freeform via YouTube
3 Reasons Why You Should Become A Tour Guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

During the start of my sophomore year in college, I knew I wanted to get a part-time job on campus. At this point, I was well-acclimated to the school community and wanted to get involved in a meaningful way. While chatting with one of my friends from an RSO, she mentioned how much she loved being a tour guide and showing guests around campus. I immediately took an interest and sent in a video application to apply. After going through the interview process, I was eventually hired and began learning the tour script. Though it was a long and rigorous process considering the substantial size of the campus, the juice was well worth the squeeze. Fast forward a year and a half to where I am today, and I am incredibly grateful to my younger self for taking that leap of faith. Here are three reasons why you should consider becoming a tour guide while in college.

Photo by Kevin Dunlap from Unsplash

It’s a fun way to support your school

I am an Illini fan through and through and am thrilled to have the chance to show other people why I love this university so much. Seeing the excited faces in my tour groups brings me so much joy and I feel immensely honored to play a part in the decision process. This institution has brought so much joy into my life and getting to give back to the community is incredibly rewarding.

Photo by Hanyang Zhang from Unsplash

It’s a great resume-builder

As a Communication major, I understood the importance of immersing myself in organizations that would further develop my public speaking skills. By serving as a tour guide, I am in constant communication with the groups I show around and able to consistently grow as a facilitator. Though fundamentally similar, each tour is different in its own way and no two work days will look exactly the same. As a result of this, I am always learning and improving my interpersonal communication skills and becoming a better leader throughout the process.

You get to meet so many people

One thing about me is I am a people person. I love talking with others and learning about their lives and interests. Working as a tour guide, I am always interacting with people from all different kinds of spaces and places. It’s a very hands-on experience that is hard to find anywhere else on campus. Additionally, working this job is unique in the sense that this is probably the only time in my life where I will constantly have the ability to formally show others around my community.

Photo by Antonio Lopez from Unsplash

In conclusion, tour guiding is an amazing college job that has gifted me with so many opportunities and I am extremely thankful for the time I have had working with the university. I encourage you to get out of your comfort zone and try something new. It might end up leading to a wonderful, new adventure!

Lauren Reidy

Illinois '25

Hi! My name is Lauren and I am a Junior majoring in Communication with minors in both Business and Public Relations at The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. I am from Chicago, IL and joined Her Campus my first semester of college to find a group of passionate and empowering women to surround myself with. I love reading books, writing, listening to Taylor Swift, drinking coffee, and taking group fitness classes. I'm so excited that you are on this journey with me, thanks for following along!