Blogging is a fun and exciting way to further develop writing skills. There are various types of blogs out there, and it is important to figure out what you want your brand to be. Some of the most popular options out there are food, lifestyle, and professional pages. It does not matter what your particular focus is as the tips I will be giving can work for almost every blog possible. Throughout the duration of this article, I will be guiding you through the process of creating and establishing a blog. I created one of my own a few months ago and will be sharing some helpful things that I have learned along the way.

choose a platform

First, choose a platform that you want to start working on: Wix, Google, Canva and more all provide options that will help you get started with writing. Try watching tutorials online to better understand how the platform you are using functions. By taking this step, you are setting yourself up for success early on and can learn all about the functions of the application you are using.

Find your niche

The second thing that you will want to do is try your best to stand out as a blogger by finding your niche. Figure out what makes you different from other bloggers who write about similar things and do something that gives you a creative edge. This will be a game-changer in attracting people to your page and will allow your page to gain traction more quickly.

add pictures

Next, make sure your page is filled with lots of bright pictures that fit the color scheme and theme of the website. Additionally, ensure that your website is easy to navigate. If you want people to frequently visit your page, it is essential to curate the space to be as simple as possible. I personally recommended creating multiple sub-headings at the top of the blog that break things up easily. This gives your viewers a chance to see all of the amazing things you have written in organized, easy-to-find categories.

learn more about photography

Another great tip to further the success of your blog is studying the art of photography. You can take classes in person or watch videos online to get acquainted with the technology. In addition to this, if you are planning on blogging as a professional side hustle it may be wise to invest in a durable camera. If purchasing a camera is not something you are interested in, a camera on your phone will work just fine as well. I recommend challenging yourself to take all of your own pictures to allow your blog to gain momentum in the industry. Although it may be difficult, having visually cohesive images taken by the writer can make all the difference. This is a wonderful example of doing something that makes your blog stand out.

I hope you enjoyed a few of the tips and tricks I have learned while blogging. Though I am still getting adjusted to this new hobby, I hope my experience can be beneficial to new-time writers. Happy blogging!