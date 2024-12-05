Tips and Tricks For Setting Up the Ultimate Study Space

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

As the fall semester nears its end, final season is officially in full swing. While this is a time of preparation, memorization, and studying, it is important to avoid feeling stressed or anxious about your upcoming exams. While you may feel inclined to give up or lose focus, stay strong and keep going! Create a cozy study space, get to work, and feel confident in all of your hard work.

find a designated study space

For any study session, its important to create an inviting environment free of distractions and disturbances. Whether you choose to study in the comfort of your dorm or apartment, or even the local library, be sure to clear you mind and have a plan for what topics would like to cover during your time studying. Gather your books, notes, laptop and headphones and find a study space that is most pleasant for you. Consider listening to your favorite playlist to keep you motivated and be sure to take breaks every so often! It is important to incorporate rest and relaxation into your study routine.

Set the Overall Mood

To help you feel productive, yet cozy, in the comfort of your apartment or dorm, light a few of your favorite candles and dim the lights. Get situated on your couch or at your desk and play some light background music. If you find that this quiet space doesn’t work best for you, create your own study group by inviting a few of your friends or classmates over to your space. Collaborating with others is a good way to compare your notes and quiz one another. It never hurts to ask for help either! Study groups can help you to realize mistakes you have made throughout the semester, which allows you to revise your notes and improve your chances on future exams. Sometimes just knowing that you have the right information at your fingertips gives you a much-needed boost of confidence!

Get comfortable… but not too comfortable

It can feel tempting to climb into your bed for the night, with the hopes that you will actually study instead of falling asleep. However, I am sure we can all agree that fighting the desire to go to sleep is nearly impossible, especially with homework or study materials in front of you. If you want to find ways to be comfortable during your study session, throw on your preferred pair of pajamas and fuzzy socks before opening your books. This will help you to stay focused, all while feeling at peace with your surroundings.

prioritize healthy eating habits

Above all, it is important to embark on your study journey with plenty of snacks by your side. Grab some pretzels, apple slices, trail mix or crackers to help nourish both your mind and body. It is far easier to focus when you have some food in your system, which allows you to perform at your very best. Remember to stay hydrated and keep up with your water intake, which is also an important key to your study success.

Take a deep breath, its over!

After getting your exam results back, treat yourself to your favorite meal, beverage or sweet treat on campus before heading home for break. No matter your grade, remind yourself of all of your hard work and dedication throughout the semester. Maximize your relaxation over winter break to mentally, emotionally and physically prepare yourself for the start of the spring semester. You got this!