Things to do for Your Chicago Trip This Autumn

Illinois is a college town with the closest big city being Chicago, so naturally, many students plan trips to visit throughout the fall semester, and I am one of these students. In light of my upcoming Chicago trip, I’ve been busy researching the best ways to experience the city as an out-of-state student who has yet to visit. After extensive TikTok research and gathering recommendations from local friends, I’m excited to share some must-see attractions and seasonal events that will help you soak up the autumn air in this beautiful city.

Explore Seasonal Events

From the looks of it, Chicago does autumn like no other. Here are some pop-up events you will not want to miss:

Fall Fest Presented by Jewel-Osco is a free event held every Friday from Sep 27 to Oct 27. It features a pumpkin patch set against the beautiful scenery of Lincoln Park Zoo.

IPH Fall Fest on The Riverwalk is an event on Sep 19 and Sep 26, and features live music, a pumpkin patch, and games. General Admission starts at just $5.

Nightmare on Clark St. Haunted House runs from Sep 20 to Nov 3, and promises 30 minutes of terror, with tickets starting at $15. It is the most frightening event on the list, and is a must visit for horror lovers.

Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up is the city's largest fall festival and includes all sorts of seasonal activities. Though it is slightly pricier compared to others, the wonderful decorations and delicious food are sure to make for an unforgettable experience.

My City To-Do

Out of everything to see in Chicago, these were the ones I cannot wait to check out!

North Avenue Beach is one of the most popular in Chicago, located along the shoreline in Lincoln Park. It is a great spot to swim, sunbathe, or enjoy a game of beach volleyball. The Art Institute of Chicago has been recommended to me time and time again by my friends and sounds absolutely amazing. While tickets can get pricey, there is a student discount which may make it more accessible. The Shedd Aquarium is another place recommended to me numerous times and it looked amazing. For Chicago residents, tickets are around $20, however, General Admission is $40. If it fits your budget, I highly recommend checking it out. Burnham Park Promontory Point is a chill spot you to enjoy the beautiful fall colors and a view of Lake Michigan. It seems like an ideal picnic spot, and especially in the Fall. 53rd St and Lake Park Avenue is a location I have recommended. It is not far from Promontory Point, and features a variety of dining options I am excited to try.

is one of the most popular in Chicago, located along the shoreline in Lincoln Park. It is a great spot to swim, sunbathe, or enjoy a game of beach volleyball.

Whether you are an art enthusiast or a thrill-seeker, Chicago has something in store for everyone this Fall. I hope this gave you some inspiration to explore the city, especially for other first-time tourists!