The Summer Trend: European Vacay Outfits

Before you solidify your preconceived notion about the article, this article is not about dressing for vacationing in Europe. Rather, this article discusses the European vacation look. This is the trend that I call classy but practical. This up-and-coming look is for the girlies who want to try a different style without compromising comfort. In this article, we will discuss the necessary wardrobe pieces and how to style this look accordingly.

The Basics

For this look, the basics you need are pieces you, most likely, already have. I call “basics” the articles of clothing that you build upon. These are the non-statement pieces. These are your go-to jeans or the plain white tank. Specifically, for this look, you will want to ensure that you have a version of the pieces listed below.

Non-distressed denim jeans: These jeans can range anywhere from white to the deepest blue denim. Also, these jeans shouldn’t be “standing jeans.” Yes, these jeans should be cute, but you should be comfortable wearing them, walking in them, sitting in them and going about your every day.

Plain white blouses: These can be a good cotton tank, a bandeau top, etc.

Long-sleeve linen shirts: These shirts are ideal for layering. I would recommend getting more of a neutral color, and then finding a color or a striped one as well.

Neutral, short cotton dress: This dress is adorable paired with sneakers or sandals.

Maxi skirt: This skirt can be linen, silk or denim. Again, I usually go for a more “basic” looking skirt, so I am able to match the skirt with other items of clothing.

Tennis skirt: I think this item of clothing is essential for any wardrobe. Tennis skirts can be dressed up or can be worn more as an athletic/sporty outfit.

How to Style

The European vacation look is all about practicality while still looking well put-together. We’re going to work from the bottom up with how to style this look. For shoes, I would recommend not wearing shoes that give you blisters or sores. Aim for the neutral sneakers or the sandals that you’re able to walk all over in. As for the top and bottoms, I enjoy pairing a tighter-fitting top with a looser bottom (or vice versa). This is by no means a rule of any sort. Personally, I typically wear a tighter-fitting top or pants to style my body type and accentuate my curves a little bit. However, wear whatever you feel comfortable in.

The Lookbook

In this section, I’ve attached a few European vacation outfits to help you visualize what I’m talking about.

Additionally, below you find a handful of links to where to purchase any basics or other cute pieces for the look.