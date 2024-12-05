This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Berries

According to Rutgers and Harvard Health berries such as strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are great at preventing memory decline, your attention to tasks, and helping your overall brain function. This can be useful when trying to understand tricky material!

Nuts

According to Northwestern Medicine, consuming nuts can be a great way to help your brain as you study. There are a few options to consider. Almonds and pistachios are great in helping improve your memory, which is useful if you’re currently memorizing information for an upcoming exam. Walnuts (which are coincidentally shaped like a brain!) are considered to be the best nuts since they can fight cognitive deterioration and have high omega-3 fatty acids, which can prevent inflammation in the brain.

Greek Yogurt

If you’re starving, plain greek yogurt keeps you full while studying since it’s loaded with protein. Topping it with berries could add a punch of flavor while providing additional benefits.

Dark Chocolate

Not only is dark chocolate a yummy study snack, but according to Harvard Health, there may be some benefits for your brain function. Dark chocolate contains a plant-based nutrient called flavanol, which according to some studies, may help with memory. Keep in mind that more research needs to be done on the relationship between dark chocolate and the brain. You probably don’t want to gobble on several pieces every day since it can be packed with sugar and fat.

Whole grain crackers with Cheese

This one’s my favorite! Eating whole-grain crackers is a great source of fiber, while cheese can provide you with healthy fats and protein. Pairing the two together is an excellent healthy combo in keeping you energized for a long study session.

Gum

I know you technically don’t eat gum (at least, I hope you don’t), but I personally find chewing mint-flavored gum to be refreshing, especially when I’m feeling a bit groggy when I’m studying. The Parkinson’s Resource Organization conveys gum chewing to be beneficial for your alertness and concentration. It’s also good for bringing blood flow to the brain, which can boost your memory. For anxious students, chewing gum can also relieve their nerves since it lowers cortisol, a stress hormone.

Coffee or Tea

While they’re drinks and not snacks, sipping on coffee or tea can keep you awake and ready to take on speed-writing that essay you totally didn’t procrastinate on.

Hot Cheetos

This isn’t the healthiest option, but I find the savory flavor to be a nice treat when I’m really needing the motivation to get studying. I also think the semi-spicy taste helps me stay awake for late-night study sessions, but that could just be me…