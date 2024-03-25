Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

The spring season is a time of rebirth and growth, so why not change up your current recipes a little bit? I know that we all have those go-to meals that we always make, but let’s take advantage of all of the fresh fruits and vegetables of the spring season. Below you will find a bunch of different recipes. Although the recipes are categorized, feel free to enjoy and try these recipes at any time!

Blueberry Pancakes
Alex Frank / Spoon

Breakfast

Besties, let’s start the day off right with an energizing and filling breakfast. When I say breakfast, I mean an actual meal–meaning not coffee or a piece of fruit. You need to eat a well-rounded breakfast that will get you EXCITED to get out of bed. And yes, your breakfast can make you jump out of bed. Trust me! Here are some recipes for you to try and (of course enjoy)!

Blueberries
Pexels

lunch

Girlie, you need to eat lunch too. Make sure to eat three meals a day plus snacks. How are we going to be our best selves if we don’t fuel our bodies? Alas, check out these recipes and change up your lunches a little bit! Also, do add some sides to the following recipes as well. For instance, a toasted piece of baguette would pair nicely with the crispy prosciutto, strawberry and burrata salad!

Dinner

For starters, your dinner preparation doesn’t have to be hours long or even an hour long. If you are a busy student, then try to meal prep your protein throughout the week to make your life a bit easier. For instance, you can bake a few chicken breasts for the following week’s meals, or you can even invest in a crockpot that will cook your protein throughout the day. Make the dinners work for you, girl! Let’s dive into the following dinner recipes now! 

desserts

Before you ask yourself, yes you need dessert! Spring break is finally here and you deserve to sit back and relax. For the blueberry lemon cookies, you can substitute the blueberry for strawberry or raspberry, and they would be just as amazing! So go pull out your mixing bowls and try one of these recipes!

vanille cake
Photo by Alexandra Golovac from Unsplash

Spring break is the perfect time to try some new recipes. If you aren’t really a cook or baker, then just take it slow. Try with some simple recipes, and then move on to a more complex recipe when you feel comfortable and confident.

Autumn Bunzell

Illinois '27

Hi there! My name is Autumn Rose, and I'm from Utica, Illinois. I live minutes away from Starved Rock State Park. I attended LaSalle-Peru Township High School which consists of only about 1,200 students. Within my family, I'm the youngest in a close-knit household, and I have an older sister who I absolutely adore. As well, I have a golden retriever and a grey tabby cat. Currently, I'm a first-year neuroscience student at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. Both the physical and psychological aspects of the human brain fascinate me. In addition, I'm interested in nutrition and how this field can be applied to neuroscience. There is a field labeled nutritional neuroscience that studies how the consumption of food, minerals, and supplements impacts an individual's cognition, mood, and overall brain health. Outside of the classroom, my hobbies vary tremendously. Music wise, I listen to Bryce Vine and Bazzi, but I also love Etta Mae, Arethra Franklin, and Frank Sinatra. As I do my morning routine, I listen to health and wellness podcasts on Spotify. In between classes, I do yoga and Pilates. At night, I love to do some skincare, and then crawl into bed with one of my books. Typically, I partake in crocheting and baking in the colder months. As a side note, my favorite season is fall because of the cool weather and all of the pumpkin/apple candles, foods, coffees, etc.