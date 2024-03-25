The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The spring season is a time of rebirth and growth, so why not change up your current recipes a little bit? I know that we all have those go-to meals that we always make, but let’s take advantage of all of the fresh fruits and vegetables of the spring season. Below you will find a bunch of different recipes. Although the recipes are categorized, feel free to enjoy and try these recipes at any time!

Breakfast

Besties, let’s start the day off right with an energizing and filling breakfast. When I say breakfast, I mean an actual meal–meaning not coffee or a piece of fruit. You need to eat a well-rounded breakfast that will get you EXCITED to get out of bed. And yes, your breakfast can make you jump out of bed. Trust me! Here are some recipes for you to try and (of course enjoy)!

lunch

Girlie, you need to eat lunch too. Make sure to eat three meals a day plus snacks. How are we going to be our best selves if we don’t fuel our bodies? Alas, check out these recipes and change up your lunches a little bit! Also, do add some sides to the following recipes as well. For instance, a toasted piece of baguette would pair nicely with the crispy prosciutto, strawberry and burrata salad!

Dinner

For starters, your dinner preparation doesn’t have to be hours long or even an hour long. If you are a busy student, then try to meal prep your protein throughout the week to make your life a bit easier. For instance, you can bake a few chicken breasts for the following week’s meals, or you can even invest in a crockpot that will cook your protein throughout the day. Make the dinners work for you, girl! Let’s dive into the following dinner recipes now!

desserts

Before you ask yourself, yes you need dessert! Spring break is finally here and you deserve to sit back and relax. For the blueberry lemon cookies, you can substitute the blueberry for strawberry or raspberry, and they would be just as amazing! So go pull out your mixing bowls and try one of these recipes!

Spring break is the perfect time to try some new recipes. If you aren’t really a cook or baker, then just take it slow. Try with some simple recipes, and then move on to a more complex recipe when you feel comfortable and confident.