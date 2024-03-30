Spring Jewelry Inspo For 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy spring everyone! Slowly, but surely, the cold weather is getting a little more tolerable. So, that means that I will finally start to retire my hoodies, sweatshirts and thick sweaters for some cute spring clothes! I love wearing spring colors, like rich greens, lilacs and pinks, because the colors are so vibrant and joyful compared to simple winter palettes. Now, I feel pretty confident with my ability to find new clothes, but when it comes to jewelry, I always forget about finding new pieces. That changes today! Listed below are a few piece ideas that would be excellent additions to any wardrobe.

Birth Month Flower Necklaces

Whenever we hear the word “spring,” I feel like most of us think about the beautiful flowers that are beginning to bloom. So, why not wear a pretty flower necklace, especially one that is associated with your birthday? Depending on where you get your flower necklace, there may be different flowers for different months. But, the general consensus is the following: January, Carnations; February, Violets; March, Daffodil; April, Daisy; May, Lily of the Valley; June, Rose; July, Water Lily; August, Gladiolus; September, Morning Glory; October, Cosmos; November, Chrysanthemum; December, Holly. The place I recommend you check for these types of necklaces is Etsy! A lot of independent jewelers have much more intricate designs and are decently affordable.

Cuffs

A trend that is coming back this spring is cuffed bracelets! If you are a fan of thicker, non-dainty bracelets, then this style is for you! You can stack them, or wear them on one wrist or on both wrists. Gold cuffs would be the perfect accessory for green, purple, white or pink spring colors. On the other hand, silver cuffs would be most stylish with white, cream and turquoise shades! I also recommend checking out Etsy for this style, but many large jewelry brands would have these in many styles as well!

Pearl Rings

I know that pearl necklaces and earrings have always been in, but I feel like pearl rings are somewhat unpopular. I’m glad this trend is starting this spring because pearl rings are absolutely stunning! You can get any band color, from gold to silver to rose gold, and each would compliment the pearl and your outfit wonderfully. They’re quaint, simple, and beautiful, and will be perfect for any style!

Animal Inspired Jewelry

Most of the runway shows so far have featured little jewelry pieces with animal designs, from necklaces to rings, to bowties! It’s kind of reminding me of 2013 and 2014 fashion trends but in a good way! Most of the jewelry now is solid colored, either gold or silver, so the jewelry can go with pretty much any outfit. I’ll be a shameless plug for small businesses on Etsy again because independent artists have much more creative freedom, and many could probably even style pieces of your own design!

And there you have it! Thank you for reading everyone, enjoy the thawing winter weather.