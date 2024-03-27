The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Get excited, spring time is nearly here! And my job this week is to let you guys in on some really helpful spring beauty tips. So without hesitation, here are five tips.

1. Green tea remedy

Anyone who knows me is familiar with how obsessed I am with drinking tea. Hot or cold, tea is genuinely my favorite drink, but did you know green tea has some wonderful anti-inflammatory properties? Next time you’re dirking some, save the tea bag and dab on a pimple. Do this two/three times before going to bed, and in the morning you’ll be surprised to see the inflamed area relieved and flattened. If you do this for a few consecutive days in a row, the pimple might just find its way out of the chat.

2. Double it

Photo Courtesy of Sephora

It makes sense why some people may choose to skip double-cleansing in the colder months in fear of possibly cleansing too much. However, with the incoming warmer weather, double-cleansing might be a good idea. Especially for those of you who wear makeup or even sunscreen, double-cleansing would be extremely beneficial to rid the skin of access oil and gunk.

3. Scrub Dub

Spring typically means lighter clothes and more skin showing and if this is the case for you, I’ve found using sugar body scrubs at least once a week to be beneficial to the overall texture and health of my skin. Not only will skin feel softer, but it also can help the tip above about making fragrances last longer.

4. Fragrance Switch out

Vanilla and sandalwood will always be scents that I wear, but I find myself opting for more floral and citrus scents during the spring season. Matching your fragrance to suit the season can be beneficial to your overall aura and personal aesthetic. I have recently been enjoying jasmine, grapefruit and cherry notes and you might too! And a little tidbit on how to make them last longer in warmer months when you might find yourself using heavy body butter and oils less is to opt for dry body oils, gel-based lotions or even just layering fragrances using the “body mist, toilette and perfume” method!

5. Conceal match

I recently saw the most mind-boggling concealing tip as I was watching a YouTube video from one of my favorite beauty influencers Alexandra Anele. With spring, spot concealing can be very appealing because of how much lighter it is than wearing foundation or even tinted moisturizer. But, concealing pimples to truly camouflage into looking skin-like can be tricky. Alexandra conceals blemishes around her cheeks by grabbing a little bit of the liquid blush and contour/bronzer used as well as the concealer and takes a mixture of this onto the area. The way this tip will take your concealing skills from one-to-10 is incredible! Check out her videos for more fantastic beauty content!

Try these tips out and see which ones end up working for you. That’s all for this week, but remember to stay uniquely you!