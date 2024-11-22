Reset Your Routine: Getting Back to the Gym

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You don’t have to be perfect, you just have to be consistent.

This is a phrase that I try to remind myself when I really don’t feel like going or when I continue to come up with reasons to not go. I don’t have to block out 2 hours to workout, go in the sauna, and rinse. Some days, this 2 hours is really just too much. If I have 45 mins, I psych myself out and say it isn’t enough time when it really is enough! I’ve fallen off my consistent gym schedule so many times that I’ve lost count, but I’ve always come back at some point. I love going to the gym and feel so productive and proud, but I get tired to go or it’s too cold (a big one recently).

There are so many wonderful things I could tell you about the gym to inspire you (or tell myself), but it really comes down to how you feel when you go vs. when you don’t. I notice that when I don’t go I feel less confident and less productive. I also tend to eat more unhealthy foods, and I struggle to manage my time properly. When I do go, I feel proud and productive, and my day is a lot more structured, which is something I thrive on. When you think about this, you’ll likely feel like the gym is beneficial for you! All you have to do is start!

If you’re having a tough time starting, ask a friend to join you and you can both workout together! It’s a good way to bond and work on your each individual selves!! Another great way to start again is go to some group workout classes. Group fitness classes make it easy to schedule in a specific amount of time to workout without you having to figure out what to do! I love being guided sometimes because creating a workout plan can be too much. Moreover, I personally love being in an environment where everyone is working hard on themselves in a similar way. This is another reason I love the gym!

Like I said, you don’t need to block off 2 hours for the gym. You can get by with a quick 30-minute workout on your busy days. You don’t even need to go to the gym, you can workout in the comfort of your home! During COVID lockdown, I did this! I found tons of great YouTube videos to follow along with. I loved Pamela Reif, Chloe Ting, Blogilates (Cassey Ho), etc. There are also free programs that I followed from Chloe Ting– these kept me in great shape. These videos can be great for starting out, especially when trying something new!

Another thing to remember: do what you love. Exercising should be fun, so if you hate running, like me, don’t run. Do something else that makes you happy! I hope you go back to the gym and rediscover your love for working out :)