The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Finals week is coming up fast ladies! We all know how stressful, dreadful and difficult this time of year is. Luckily, there are ways to ease some of the anxiety that comes with finals week and to make sure you feel as prepared as possible. Keep reading to find out how!

Study with a classmate

Hopefully by this time of the school year, you’ve made some friends or acquaintances in your classes. If not, it’s not too late! Grab a friend and your notes and get ready to lock in. Talking about concepts out loud and having real conversations about them really helps you to fully understand the material. If you don’t understand something, it’s much easier to have a friend explain it to you in a way you can grasp! I used this method this year in one of my harder classes and it helped me tremendously.

Go on a study crawl

A study crawl is just like a bar crawl but instead of drinking, you’re studying. Pick 4-5 of your favorite study spots such as cafes, libraries or other campus buildings and go on your very own study crawl! You can spend around 2 hours at each spot where you focus on one class at a time. That’s a full day of quality study time. Make sure to bring some snacks and your favorite drink to make the experience even better. I will definitely be doing a study crawl during finals week this year to make the days more bearable!

prioritize sleep

All-nighters in college are a little too normalized; especially during finals week. It may seem detrimental to your grades to pull multiple all-nighters but if you plan your days correctly, you don’t need to sacrifice your beauty sleep! Sleep is so important for your brain to function correctly and efficiently. You want your brain to be on it’s best behavior for finals, right? Make sure to get some good sleep in every single night to ensure full brain power when it comes time to start bubbling in those scantrons.

no more rewriting notes, please

You should know by now that simply rewriting your notes is not going to help you memorize them. There are so many better ways to study that will help you remember concepts way easier! One of my favorites is having someone quiz me. I like to make Quizlet’s or physical notecards that allow me to practice active recall. Let me tell you, I finally tried active recall while studying for a class this year and my exam grade jumped significantly! Actively recalling information without being able to see it is one of the best ways to learn. I highly recommend it.

I hope these tips can help you ace all your finals! I believe in you! Make sure you get your study time in (quality studying of course), stay off of TikTok and Instagram Reels (please) and get your beauty sleep. I wish you luck!