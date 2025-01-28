New Year, New You: Cheers To Setting Your Priorities For 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

With the start of the new year, you may find yourself experiencing a vast array of emotions. While you may feel excited to have a fresh start, it’s also normal to worry about what is to come. A friendly reminder: college is a journey, not a race! I encourage you to take it all in, make unforgettable memories, and above all, enjoy the little things. This is the year of YOU! Use 2025 to focus on making yourself proud.

Focus on the Positive, Rather than the Negative

It’s no secret that college is full of the good, the bad and the ugly. Between busy schedules, hours of reading, several homework assignments and studying for exams, it may seem impossible to make it through the week. However, it’s important to view your situation in a positive light. You were accepted into college! You are following your dreams! Remind yourself of your accomplishments and stay positive. You are beyond capable of pushing through the hard days. A good day is always around the corner. 2025 is the year of positive energy!

Learn to say no

Gather round people pleasers. As one myself, I know how difficult it can be to set boundaries with friends, classmates, co-workers or even family members. However, you must learn to prioritize yourself! Setting boundaries is the first step to protecting your peace. Learn to say no and be confident in your answer. You should never feel ashamed for politely declining someone’s request. If they respect you, they will respect your decision!

Mind over matter

Feeling increasingly anxious, nervous or overwhelmed at the start of this semester? Take a deep breath, avoid negative self-talk and challenge yourself. Take the opportunity, do something outside of your comfort zone and don’t be afraid to try new things. I often have to remind myself that missing out is simply not an option for me. I won’t sacrifice the chance to make memories or enjoy the good things in life just because I am feeling somewhat anxious in the moment. They say you should do one thing a day that scares you. Do it scared!

Fuel your body

A full day’s worth of studying, classes and campus involvement calls for nutritious snacks and fulfilling meals that adequately provide you with energy and brain power. Despite your busy schedule, make an effort to eat three meals a day, with a few snacks in between. Avoid sugary junk food, which only makes you feel bloated and groggy. Focus on making balanced meals that contain your daily fruit, veggie, dairy and protein intake. If you find the time, convince your bestie to hit the gym with you. Fuel your body so that you can fuel your mind!

/ Unsplash

Be the best version of yourself

Above all, remember the importance of treating yourself with kindness. Be gentle, compassionate and understanding to yourself and those around you. Everyone is living life for the first time! Continue to shine and radiate positive energy across your college campus. 2025 is guaranteed to have amazing things in store for you!