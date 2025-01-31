The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

With the new year, I change my workout split and switch around what exercises I do for specific days. It’s a great way to restart a progressive overload and give your body a new change so that you can build muscle. When we stay consistent for too long, our bodies get accustomed and we can’t improve as much– in other words, we plateau. To avoid this, we are meant to switch our weightlifting exercises every ~6 weeks. I know it can be difficult to start/keep consistent, but remember that we GET to workout as opposed to us HAVING to workout. It is a privilege to have bodies that can do so much for us, so why shouldn’t we do something back?!

Prior to the new year here was my weightlifting split: back & biceps (pull), hamstrings & glutes (& a little bit of calves), shoulders & triceps & chest (push), and quadriceps & glutes. I try to workout 3-4 times a week, making sure I alternate between upper body and lower body days.

Prior to the new years, for my pull days I did lat pulldowns, seated rows, and a superset with barbell row and barbell bicep curls. For the new year, I am doing cable lat pulls, cable face pulls and a superset with bent over dumbbell rows and dumbbell bicep curls. With this change, I notice that I have to really connect my mind and muscle to have correct form and build muscle memory. It is challenging but exciting!

Prior to new years, for my push days I did dumbbell Arnold presses, superset of dumbbell front and lateral raises, cable triceps extensions and incline dumbbell pec flyes. With the new year, I am doing barbell upright rows, keeping the superset of dumbbell front and lateral raises, dumbbell overhead triceps extensions, and incline bench press (either dumbbells or a smith machine). I find that I am more sore with this change.

Now for the leg days!!

Before the new year, for quads & glutes I did leg extensions, hip abductions, hyperextensions and leg press. With the new year, I switched to hip thrusts, step-ups, light back squats, and hip mobility workouts because I struggle with deep workouts. I am taking it easier on my quads because I need to prioritize hip mobility. I notice that my hips are stronger and I am able to do better with squats!

Before the new year, for hams & glutes I did leg curls, superset of RDL’s and calf raises and hip adductions. I also make sure I am doing mind to muscle connections with these days. With the new year, I switched to b-stance RDL’s for the superset with calf raises, cable leg kickback and hip mobility.

I look forward to the next few weeks of growth and I hope this helps you switch things around and gives you new exercises to try out! Remember that consistency is key and nutrition is also a crucial part of building muscle and growing. More reminders: don’t forget to stretch before and after working out for recovery; don’t put pressure on yourself to workout every single day, your body NEEDS rest. A great resource I use is MuscleWiki– it helps me find workouts that cater to my equipment!

I hope you reach your new years goals!!