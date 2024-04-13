The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love any excuse to buy a new fragrance, and summer is no exception! Here are my top five scents I look forward to trying out this summer.

Vanilla Woods by The 7 Virtues

The 7 Virtues, in my opinion, is one of the most underrated scent companies of 2024. Not only do their fragrances last forever, but they are so nuanced with complexity. My personal favorite scent that I will always gravitate towards is their Vanilla Woods scent. It’s sweet but not overbearing, and has notes of fruity pear, deep caramel and light vanilla with a little bit of woodiness. Vanilla Woods is not only the perfect summer fragrance but one of my favorite fragrances of all time.

Sugar Lychee by Fresh

Fresh’s fragrance Sugar Lychee is the epitome of a perfect summer scent. Meshed with fresh citrus notes, sugary lychee and amber, this fragrance is complex but so reminiscent of spring. The fruit notes in this scent make it super bright smelling and make it a perfect pair with a vanilla fragrance. Sugar Lychee is such a refreshing scent, which is why I love it for the summer.

Beach Walk by Maison Margiela Replica

Though this one is popular, it has a strong reputation for a good reason! Beach Walk by Maison Margiela Replica is the quintessential unisex beachy perfume. I prefer Beach Walk over the other Maison Margiela Replica beachy scents. It combines hints of citrus, bergamot, coconut and cedar. This scent is very easy, unoffending, fresh and neither feminine nor masculine. If you’re in the market for a fresh, clean summer perfume, Beach Walk by Maison Margiela Replica is the one for you!

North Bondi by Ouai

North Bond by Ouai is another fantastic clean, fresh scent. It’s subtle. Ouai is one of my favorite hair care brands, but their fragrances are also worth the buy! North Bondi has notes of citrus, bergamot, florals, patchouli and sandalwood. This scent is feminine, fresh and light. In my opinion, this is the perfect subtle summer scent!

Springtime In a Park Maison Margiela Replica

Springtime In a Park’s name fits its scent perfectly. This fragrance is feminine, floral and fruity. With notes of pear, jasmine, lily of the valley and bergamot, this fragrance is perfect for sweet floral lovers. I imagine this fragrance pairing well with any fresh scent or any vanilla, and by itself would be perfect on a spring or summer day.

There you have it! These are my top five favorite fragrances for summer 2024 and are all on my sample list. I highly recommend giving one of these a try and let me know what you think!