Welcome to April! Netflix has added a lot of new stuff this month and I’ve already engaged in some of the picks! Here are some new additions and old additions that I am excited to watch.

The Hunger Games

I grew up watching these movies and I absolutely love them. The last one always makes me cry, but I love the storyline, the message, the action, the love, and the pain. EVERYTHING. I just love this personal classic!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

I watched this one during the COVID-19 lockdown, so it has a lot of deep meaning to me, but I do find it to be a light and funny situational comedy that is perfect for any time! Furthermore, I love how it takes place in New York City and has some silly New York characters!

27 Dresses

I’ve never seen this movie but everyone tells me it’s a great classic. I’ve heard this romantic comedy is super warm since it takes place in the early 2000s. People love the actress’s portrayal of the character, so I am excited to watch it soon!

The Gentlemen

I am a huge fan of Theo James! He does great with serious roles and this one is incredibly intriguing to me. I sense a TV binge night with snacks coming soon for me!

The Great Gatsby

This one has been on Netflix for some time, but I haven’t gotten the chance to sit down and watch it yet. I read this book, like most, in high school and then watched the movie. I absolutely love the portrayal of the Roaring Twenties and I love how the director attempts to connect to the book as best they can! Furthermore, I love the music and the way that music and liveliness are conveyed. The way the movie carries you is so cool to me. I can’t wait to watch it!

Baby Driver

I have a personal connection to this one, plus the action is really interesting to me. Moreover, I love the reliance on music. This movie does a great job with incorporating great music and I loved that component and how it was relevant to the plot. Similarly, I love how much the main character values driving and music coupled, this is something I love as well. I love to drive, blast good music and experience the fresh air.

Skyscraper

This is also a movie I haven’t seen, but it looks super interesting and action-packed to me. Moreover, I am a fan of The Rock, so I am excited to see how he does in this one!

Beverly Hills Ninja

A family classic. The amount of inside jokes my family and I have with this movie is unreal. This one always makes us laugh until we can’t breathe. I can’t wait to go home for summer break and reconnect with my family with this movie. It is so goofy and such a warm ’90s movie.

I hope you look into one or more of these or find your own Netflix picks! It’s great to take a break every once in a while and enjoy a night.

