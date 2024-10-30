My Current Affordable Beauty Must-Haves

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

I love buying new beauty products, but I absolutely hate the price that comes along with them. As a college student, buying beauty products can feel like a hassle. Because of the scary numbers on the self-checkout screen lately, I’ve made some swaps in my purchases to bring prices down, but keep me looking great. Here are some of my favorite affordable beauty must-haves ($10 and under) that you need to try!

E.l.F. brow laminating gel

I saw an ad on Instagram for the new E.L.F. Brow Laminating Gel where I entered my address and the product was sent to me for free! This brow gel gives you that laminated, neat look for a much lower price. The double-sided brush allows me to shape my brows and look thicker than they are naturally. If you want perfect-looking brows, you need to try this out!

morphe glassified lip oil

I found the Morphe Glassified Lip Oil in Target when I was looking for a new go-to lip product for my purse. Now, I use this one everyday! It comes in a normal squeezable container, and it’s small enough to fit into a wristlet or purse. I got mine in the shade “Mirror Mirror”, which is a pretty and sheer pink. It gives my lips an amazing shine without the stickiness that a regular gloss brings.

colourpop super shock highlighter

Colourpop is not a usual brand for me, but their Super Shock Highlighter in the shade “Hippo” caught my eye because I’d never seen a purple-tinted highlighter before! I have green eyes, and I know that purple tends to make them pop really well. I always use this highlighter on my cheekbones and the inner corner of my eyes, mixed with a dark purple eyeliner on my upper waterline. This is my absolute FAVORITE makeup look for big, bright eyes.

ecotools exfoliating bath cloth

I recently started using the EcoTools Exfoliating Bath Cloth instead of my normal loofah, and I will never go back. The cloth is super exfoliating, and it leaves my skin so smooth after every shower. It works great as a pre-shave exfoliator. It’s long and flexible enough to be able to fully wash my back, which we all know can be a struggle. The cloth is cheap, and lasts a much longer time than your regular loofah or scrub tool.

jukebox watermelon disco bar soap

I made sure to save the best for last with the Jukebox Watermelon Disco Bar Soap! I found this bar soap at Walmart, along with a few other scents. Everything about the Watermelon Disco Bar is a 10/10. It seriously smells just like Sour Patch Watermelon candy. The ingredient list is natural and short, which we love nowadays. There are exfoliating poppy seeds in the bar that make it look like a real watermelon. This soap mixed with the EcoTools cloth are my holy-grails in the shower right now.

There is nothing wrong with using cheaper items because they are still great quality! I personally use each one of the products listed above on a daily basis, and it has helped me stay within budget. Make sure to give these products a try if you’re in need of some affordable beauty!