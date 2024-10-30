Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Every Fall season, I notice that I am inside more and with this new time spent indoors, I like to use this time to try to find the perfect fall recipes.

Thankfully, my Instagram and TikTok feeds give me great suggestions. While it took such a long time, I have finally narrowed down my top pics. This handcrafted list is from of personal experiences and ones that I have yet to try, but really want to! Feel free to try some of them.

woman being hugged while cooking
Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels

Recipes that don’t quench that sweet tooth

One that I have on my list to try is Jack O Lantern Stuffed Peppers. All you have to do is carve a pepper as if it was a pumpkin! This is a pretty simple way to transform your standard stuffed pepper into something more festive.

woman carving a pumpkin
Photo by Monstera from Pexels

Another one I have yet to try is Boo-schetta. This is a take on bruschetta, but you use a ghost-shaped cutter to cut your mozzarella. To really perfect the look, you can use balsamic glaze to add eyes and a mouth. I found this on PureWowRecipes on Instagram!

One that I have done and is tried and true is pumpkin or ghost-shaped pizza!! I love this one because I LOVE pizza, and being able to make my own allows me to add whatever toppings I want, and it’s also on theme for fall.

Sweet recipes!

nestle-toll-house-candles
Nestle Toll House/Canva

First is Caramel Apple Bites! This is a super simple recipe. All you do is lay square-shaped pretzels down on a baking sheet with parchment paper and put a caramel candy on top. You put this in the oven and let the caramel surround the pretzel (about 4 minutes). Then you take it out of the oven and put a small piece of apple on top! That’s it! I have tried this recipe and I love it! It’s from Bridget Lucille on Instagram. This sweet treat is a great mix of sweet and savory!

Another simple one is caramel apple nachos. This one has you cut apple slices and lay them out in a spiral shape. You then drizzle caramel on top, add festive M&M’s, Halloween-themed sprinkles, and any other topping you’d like. This one is a great one to share with friends or family!

Apples Pb
Hunter Honeg / Spoon

One that is on my list to try this fall is Halloween Chocolate Bark. This is from chloeandleox on Instagram! It takes a few chocolate bars, a mix of milk and white, melts them, and creates a marble effect on them. You add pumpkin and ghost chocolates on top along with any other topping! These are ADORABLE and I cannot wait to try them!

Another one I can’t wait to try is Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Pumpkins. Essentially, you take Snickerdoodle cookie dough and create balls. You indent the ball on the sides to make it look like a pumpkin and then you add a chocolate chip on top. I love how this resembles a little pumpkin!

Another easy recipe is Apple Donuts. You cut apples, take out the middle to make a donut shape, create a donut batter and coat the apple and fry. I love to share this one with my family.

I hope you try some of these recipes this fall, whether alone or with friends or family. Happy Fall!

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Sarah Kahn

Illinois '25

My name is Sarah Kahn and I am a Junior at the University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign! I am studying Information Sciences, along with pre-med. I love to play tennis, sing, listen to music, and spend time with my friends! I also love to paint and be creative in a multitude of outlets :) I really love all things related to self-care, wellbeing, and makeup! I have always been interested in these things and prioritized them into my daily routine.