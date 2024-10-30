The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every Fall season, I notice that I am inside more and with this new time spent indoors, I like to use this time to try to find the perfect fall recipes.

Thankfully, my Instagram and TikTok feeds give me great suggestions. While it took such a long time, I have finally narrowed down my top pics. This handcrafted list is from of personal experiences and ones that I have yet to try, but really want to! Feel free to try some of them.

Recipes that don’t quench that sweet tooth

One that I have on my list to try is Jack O Lantern Stuffed Peppers. All you have to do is carve a pepper as if it was a pumpkin! This is a pretty simple way to transform your standard stuffed pepper into something more festive.

Another one I have yet to try is Boo-schetta. This is a take on bruschetta, but you use a ghost-shaped cutter to cut your mozzarella. To really perfect the look, you can use balsamic glaze to add eyes and a mouth. I found this on PureWowRecipes on Instagram!

One that I have done and is tried and true is pumpkin or ghost-shaped pizza!! I love this one because I LOVE pizza, and being able to make my own allows me to add whatever toppings I want, and it’s also on theme for fall.

Sweet recipes!

Nestle Toll House/Canva

First is Caramel Apple Bites! This is a super simple recipe. All you do is lay square-shaped pretzels down on a baking sheet with parchment paper and put a caramel candy on top. You put this in the oven and let the caramel surround the pretzel (about 4 minutes). Then you take it out of the oven and put a small piece of apple on top! That’s it! I have tried this recipe and I love it! It’s from Bridget Lucille on Instagram. This sweet treat is a great mix of sweet and savory!

Another simple one is caramel apple nachos. This one has you cut apple slices and lay them out in a spiral shape. You then drizzle caramel on top, add festive M&M’s, Halloween-themed sprinkles, and any other topping you’d like. This one is a great one to share with friends or family!

Hunter Honeg / Spoon

One that is on my list to try this fall is Halloween Chocolate Bark. This is from chloeandleox on Instagram! It takes a few chocolate bars, a mix of milk and white, melts them, and creates a marble effect on them. You add pumpkin and ghost chocolates on top along with any other topping! These are ADORABLE and I cannot wait to try them!

Another one I can’t wait to try is Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Pumpkins. Essentially, you take Snickerdoodle cookie dough and create balls. You indent the ball on the sides to make it look like a pumpkin and then you add a chocolate chip on top. I love how this resembles a little pumpkin!

Another easy recipe is Apple Donuts. You cut apples, take out the middle to make a donut shape, create a donut batter and coat the apple and fry. I love to share this one with my family.

I hope you try some of these recipes this fall, whether alone or with friends or family. Happy Fall!