6 Must-Get Items For Your Next Trader Joe’s Visit

Like every other Gen-Z shopper, I am absolutely obsessed with the variety and diversity of foods sold at Trader Joe’s. My family loves to shop from them, and over the years I have perfected the must-buys that I have repurchased time and time again. Here are a few items that I think should be on your shopping list the next time you visit Trader Joe’s!

Dill Pickle Chips

If you like salt and vinegar chips, and love pickles, these kettle-cooked chips are perfect for you! Paired with a creamy tzatziki dip is a perfect way to serve these up. They are dangerously addictive and so flavorful, that you definitely won’t regret going for them.

Teriyaki Seasoned Roasted Seaweed

The Teriyaki Seasoned Seaweed at Trader Joe’s is so versatile. My favorite way to enjoy it is paired with rice and eggs, but you can eat these plain as a snack, and even enjoy it with vegetables. With this item, the pairings are truly endless!

Cookie Butter Ice Cream

The Cookie Butter swirled ice cream from Trader Joe’s is by far one of my favorite ice creams of all time. The rich speculoos cookie butter chunks layered throughout the tub is what makes this my reigning champion for Trader Joe’s desserts. If you like anything Biscoff flavored, this should definitely be on your next shopping list.

Mini Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

The Mini Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are the perfect grab-and-go snack if you’re ever in the mood for a quick sweet treat! I personally love to pop a box of these in the freezer and eat a handful whenever I have a craving. If you’re anything like me and have a MASSIVE sweet tooth, these little delights are also perfect when folded into cookie dough in place of chocolate chips.

Unexpected Cheddar Cheese

The Unexpected Cheddar Cheese is by far my favorite cheese of all time. It tastes like a cross between parmesan and sharp cheddar. The texture is both creamy but also structured, and it has the perfect amount of saltiness, tang and bite. Paired with cured meat or fruits, Unexpected Cheddar will be the top contender for any charcuterie board that I make.

Ready Kimbap Roll

A newer item, the Frozen Kimbap Roll (although hard to get your hands on) is one of my favorite quick meals. Especially for a college student with not a lot of time on my hands, the roll warms up in the microwave in just about 4 minutes. It’s packed full of tofu and vegetables and is a perfect balanced meal when you’re in a pinch. Although there isn’t a Trader Joe’s in my college town, I specifically pack these from the store in my hometown, just because they are so good and so convenient.

Christin Urso / Spoon

There you have it! My favorite Trader Joe’s items that should be on your shopping list. Next time you go, give these foods a try. I am positively sure that these will not disappoint!