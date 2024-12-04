This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Journaling

Scribbling down your thoughts in a journal or even just a piece of paper can be a great way to release the feelings you’ve got bottled up. Not only can it let you express your emotions, but the writing can help you identify what is triggering your anxiety and help you process your emotions. Keep in mind that what you journal is not a graded paper. Don’t worry about syntax errors or grammatical mistakes. Just write away!

Get Enough Sleep

This one might make you roll your eyes. I mean, you’re a college student. You’re busy. It’s hard to always get an adequate amount of sleep (especially if you’re cramming for that midterm at 2 AM). I get it! However, getting enough shut-eye is quite important for your daily function. According to Columbia Psychiatry, people who don’t get enough sleep often struggle with an increased level of anxiety. So, when you can, please do consider going to bed at a reasonable time.

Listening to Music

This is a method that I personally use quite a bit. Jamming out to songs that coincide with your emotions is a great way to release you from the anxious thoughts that otherwise hold you in paralysis.

Exercise

According to Harvard Health, exercise can help get your heart rate up and consequently result in an increase in anti-anxiety neurochemicals in your brain such as serotonin or gamma aminobutyric acid. Also, exercise can help get your mind off what you’re anxious about in the first place!

Breathing Exercises

Breathing exercises can help your body let go of built-up anxiety. Two examples of this could be the 4-4-4 breathing exercise and belly breathing, which have been explained by MercyCare. The 4-4-4 breathing exercise is when you inhale for 4 seconds, hold your breath for 4 seconds, exhale for 4 seconds, and repeat. For belly breathing, you want to be laying down flat on your back, sitting on a chair, or sitting cross-legged. You can place one hand on your belly and one hand on your stomach. Inhale, and feel your stomach rise (your hand on your chest should remain still). You should then slowly exhale and feel your stomach sink in. This process can be repeated until you feel calm.

Take Care of Your Diet

Harvard Health has pointed out some ingredients in foods and drinks that may be causing an increase in your anxiety levels. One ingredient could be the caffeine in that cup of coffee you sip on everyday. Another ingredient is sugar, which can be found in sodas, ketchup, protein bars, fruit juices (that aren’t fresh), and premade soup. I wouldn’t say you should just immediately cut off these foods and drinks altogether, but perhaps consume them in moderation and see if it helps your anxiety.

Seek Counseling Services

Many universities offer free or low-cost counseling services. UIUC has free counseling services for students at its counseling center. Meeting and talking with a counselor can provide you with methods and strategies that can help you manage your anxiety.