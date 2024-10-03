Let’s Glow Girls: Skincare Products That Will Freshen Up Your Daily Routine

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the stress of balancing your social life, education and work begins to accumulate, you may find yourself dedicating less and less time to caring for yourself. Despite feeling like you have no extra time to spare, I can assure you that setting aside just a few minutes of every day for yourself is vital to protecting your mental wellness. Getting ready in the morning and getting unready at night can be one of the most relaxing components of your day. Finding the right products for your skin can boost not only your mood but your confidence as well. Despite enduring a stressful week, you can still glow with the help of a few new skincare steps!

Byoma Hydrating Milky Toner

This toner by Byoma is a great way to freshen up your complexion, whether you want to use the product in the morning or before bed. By pouring the product into your palms and gently patting onto the surface of your face, the milky white appearance of the toner blends seamlessly into your skin. It minimizes the appearance of pores and leaves your skin feeling firm and refreshed. Unlike other toners, you won’t experience any tingly sensations due to the simplistic ingredients, making the product perfect for those with sensitive skin.

Topicals Faded Brightening Under Eye Masks

These colorful, patterned under eye patches can be the last step of your nightly routine, or first step of your makeup routine before an important event! In order to prep for application, wash your face as normal, carefully pat skin dry with a soft towel and lightly apply everyday skincare products. Once the products have been fully soaked into your skin, gently place the masks underneath your eyes and let sit for about twenty minutes. While waiting, close your eyes and place sliced cucumbers on top and take a warm, steamy bath to experience ultimate relaxation. Finally, once your time is up, remove the under eye masks to reveal bright under eyes with no bags or fine lines. You will look refreshed and wide awake, despite maybe not getting the best sleep the night before.

Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

Newly released by Tower 28, this facial spray is the key to minimizing the appearance and severity of stubborn pimples or persistent blemishes. The name of this spray is spot on, it will save your skin like no other product! It’s recommended to apply the spray to your freshly washed face, as well as your neck if needed, in the morning and at night. With no fragrance or harsh ingredients, there’s no need to worry about the possibility of redness or irritation. This product is extremely refreshing, as there is no better feeling than misting your face with a facial spray that contains cooling and calming agents. Feel comfortable in your skin with the help of the Tower 28 brand!

Above all, maintain a healthy diet, take a walk to your favorite coffee shop on campus, meet up with some friends and enjoy some quiet time alone. Prioritize yourself and your well-being! These products are just a small component of the peaceful qualities that self-care has to offer. Embrace the joys of being a college student and reward yourself for all the good that you are doing. Every day is an accomplishment!