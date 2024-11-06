Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels
Less Is More: My Favorite Products For a Minimalist Look

Jessa Kimble
In a society that puts such a crushing pressure on girls to wear make-up from a young age I have always struggled with not being on top of the current make up trends. I never had a big sister to teach me all the tips and tricks to get the perfect trendy and glowy make-up look. Personally, I’ve always opted for a natural look that is quick to pull of daily but still makes me feel pretty and put together. Now let’s get into my favorite products for my tried-and-true minimalist look. 

young person drying face with towel
Photo by Ron Lach from Pexels

SKin Care

I’ve lucked out with having skin that doesn’t break out too much or too often and isn’t super oily. I say this all to keep in mind that what works for me doesn’t mean it’s going to work for everyone. 

Growing up in a household with an essential oil mother tea tree oil has become my holy grail for breakouts and acne. I use this every morning to wash my face, and as needed when I have a breakout coming typically around the time of my period. This product has helped me personally with my acne and helps fight any breakouts.

Drunk elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum. I love this product so much because it feels super light and refreshing while also moisturizing and giving my skin a natural glow (You’ll see this is the trend we’re going for lol). However, because of how pricey drunk elephant products can get I wouldn’t say that this is a necessity for your skin care routine, and this is one of those take it or leave it items. 

I follow that up with the BYOMA moisturizing gel cream. This is a new addition to my skin care routine, but I have been absolutely loving it so much! I love how hydrating it makes my skin feel both in the morning and at night.

Every night I wash my face with the CeraVe foaming facial cleanser. I love this cleanser personally because it both washes my face and leaves me feeling clean after a busy day, but it also helps remove my makeup. 

Another new favorite to my skin care line up is the innisfree daily UV defense invisible broad-spectrum SPF 36. I love this sunscreen and use it daily; it gives my skin a glowy look and I combine it with the drunk elephant dew drops to provide a glowy bronze finish.

make up
Photo by Emma Bauso from Pexels

Make-Up

I have never been a big foundation person and love the look of my natural skin and freckles. I like to think of my mixture of sunscreen and dew drops as my foundation. 

My make up routine consists of three products that I use on the daily. Clear mascara is a minimalist’s best friend. I use this primarily on my brows but also on my lashes on days when I want a super minimal look. 

As a girly with naturally long lashes my current go to is the elf brown mascara. I follow these up with benetint’s liquid lip + cheek blush stain. This product is amazing because it can be used to stain your lips as a base to follow up with gloss and on your cheeks for a subtle rosey blush. 

