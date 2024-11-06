Less Is More: My Favorite Products For a Minimalist Look

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a society that puts such a crushing pressure on girls to wear make-up from a young age I have always struggled with not being on top of the current make up trends. I never had a big sister to teach me all the tips and tricks to get the perfect trendy and glowy make-up look. Personally, I’ve always opted for a natural look that is quick to pull of daily but still makes me feel pretty and put together. Now let’s get into my favorite products for my tried-and-true minimalist look.

SKin Care

I’ve lucked out with having skin that doesn’t break out too much or too often and isn’t super oily. I say this all to keep in mind that what works for me doesn’t mean it’s going to work for everyone.

Growing up in a household with an essential oil mother tea tree oil has become my holy grail for breakouts and acne. I use this every morning to wash my face, and as needed when I have a breakout coming typically around the time of my period. This product has helped me personally with my acne and helps fight any breakouts.

Drunk elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum. I love this product so much because it feels super light and refreshing while also moisturizing and giving my skin a natural glow (You’ll see this is the trend we’re going for lol). However, because of how pricey drunk elephant products can get I wouldn’t say that this is a necessity for your skin care routine, and this is one of those take it or leave it items.

I follow that up with the BYOMA moisturizing gel cream. This is a new addition to my skin care routine, but I have been absolutely loving it so much! I love how hydrating it makes my skin feel both in the morning and at night.

Every night I wash my face with the CeraVe foaming facial cleanser. I love this cleanser personally because it both washes my face and leaves me feeling clean after a busy day, but it also helps remove my makeup.

Another new favorite to my skin care line up is the innisfree daily UV defense invisible broad-spectrum SPF 36. I love this sunscreen and use it daily; it gives my skin a glowy look and I combine it with the drunk elephant dew drops to provide a glowy bronze finish.

Make-Up

I have never been a big foundation person and love the look of my natural skin and freckles. I like to think of my mixture of sunscreen and dew drops as my foundation.

My make up routine consists of three products that I use on the daily. Clear mascara is a minimalist’s best friend. I use this primarily on my brows but also on my lashes on days when I want a super minimal look.

As a girly with naturally long lashes my current go to is the elf brown mascara. I follow these up with benetint’s liquid lip + cheek blush stain. This product is amazing because it can be used to stain your lips as a base to follow up with gloss and on your cheeks for a subtle rosey blush.