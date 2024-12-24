It’s Finals Week: Here are the Best Study Spots at UIUC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Unfortunately, finals season is upon us. For those of you who are drowning in last-minute papers and stressful exams, you probably want a nice place to study. Guess what? So does everyone else. It’s hard to find good places to go that aren’t already packed with students, but since I love doing work outside of my dorm, I have found a few spots that are known but underrated.

First of all, I absolutely love the Funk ACES library, which is right off of the South Quad. It’s really quiet and you can rent out study rooms if you want more privacy. I spend hours there and I’m so productive. For those of you who enjoy a late night study sesh, it’s open until 2 AM everyday, except Fridays and Saturdays. I love sitting on the couches when I’m there for long periods of time because they’re by the windows and it’s easy to get comfortable when I’m working.

A recent discovery I made was the School of Music library. It’s another quiet spot that also includes study rooms that you can reserve, right across the street from Krannert Center. I like the second floor because it’s usually pretty empty, so I’m not preoccupied with people-watching.

If you’re already near the School of Music, you can walk a block to get to Espresso Royale. It’s so cute there and good for when you want coffee or food. It’s another noisy place and often crowded, so it can be hard to find seating. When it’s not freezing cold outside, you can also sit on their patio, which is a lot quieter. I feel like I’m more productive in coffee shops, and Espresso Royale is one of my favorites. Plus, $3 drinks on Wednesdays if you want to save money.

I think the ARC is underrated. Yes, it’s loud, but when you first walk in, you can grab a little booth or choose to sit on the chairs overlooking the free weight area. I like the booths because it’s like my own little nook, and the background noise can be helpful. I also like going to study before I workout occasionally since it gives me a little more motivation. It’s also convenient for people who live in or near the 6-Pack, so when it’s cold outside you don’t have to go far.

I know it’s finals season, but when it’s actually warm out, sitting on the Quad is one of my favorite places. You might need to use data depending on where you choose to sit, but I prefer the center when it’s sunny. This is a good place for people who work well in crowded environments, and honestly, I love to people-watch so it’s a good place to take small breaks and just relax when doing work. Since a lot of my classes are on the Quad, it’s also a perfect spot for me to get fresh air in between classes instead of staying inside to study.

Hopefully these places are a good fit for most studiers (including myself), and good luck on finals! You got this!