How to Study Like Rory Gilmore

With finals approaching, it is necessary for all of us to become even more focused. A character that is practically the definition of studious is Rory Gilmore. If you are unfamiliar with the adored Gilmore Girls show, then let me give you a little rundown: the show displays an endearing mother-daughter relationship and follows the two characters through their academic (Rory) and professional (Lorelai) endeavors along with their respective love lives.

Before we get into the article, I would like to mention that Rory Gilmore, although fictional, is not perfect (which I believe further adds to the show’s charm and popularity). Microanalysis aside, it is important to note that Rory’s study methods are impeccable but can be draining. Throughout the show, Rory pulls a lot of all nighters and studies for hours at a time without a break. As you may know, all-nighters are a last resort because you need sleep in order to consolidate the information that you studied.

With this in mind, let’s jump into the Rory Gilmore-inspired positive study habits!

Organization and priotization

Before you sit down for a study session, plan out what you want to accomplish, and allow yourself enough time to do so. Moreover, it can be extremely helpful to prioritize whether it’s between subjects or within one. Personally, before I dive into studying for an organic chemistry exam, I go through the unit notes and write down topics that I have an “iffy” feeling about. I’ve also found it helpful to write down a list that contains what I absolutely need to accomplish and what I would like to accomplish. This distinction is absolutely essential because it keeps you motivated to cross things off your list without overwhelming yourself.

Intentionality and mindfulness

When you sit down to get your work done, be intentional about it. Put your phone on do not disturb, or put your phone face down. It is essential that you limit yourself from any distractions and from becoming distracted. Furthermore, what is your most productive state? Is it when you’re listening to music or turning on a comfort TV show? Whether it’s both of these things or none of these things, make sure to find your peak productivity environment.

Maintaing focus

The most important factor in continuing to be focused is taking breaks and letting yourself focus on other things for a little while. This might seem counter-productive, but it’s the complete opposite. Trust me on this one. If you’re finding yourself dozing off or not paying attention to an online lecture, then take a 15-minute break or take a nap. I think that it’s a waste of time to rush through an assignment or to watch a lecture video without actually watching it. You want to absorb the information and material, and in order to do this, you need to be refreshed and be in the right mindset. While I understand that it’s difficult to get into the study mindset, it’s your job to figure out what works best for you.

scheduling breaks and personal time

Last, but certainly not least, schedule yourself time for self-care and hobbies. Allow yourself time to rot and relax. You don’t always have to be productive, and it’s unfair if you expect this of yourself.