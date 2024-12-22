How To Romanticize Studying To Help Prepare For Finals

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After restless, busy days debating whether to skip your college lectures, staying up until 4 AM studying at the Grainger Library, and preparing for countless midterms for the same class, the dog days of the first semester are almost over. However, the presence of finals is still haunting the University air.

It can be easy to fall into the “struggling student” archetype during this season, viewing studying as nothing but a nuisance. It is easy to sulk and develop negative feelings toward studying, which only decreases your motivation. To fight this, I would recommend romanticizing your study habits and routine.

Create a comfy environment

A key factor when you begin your journey to study for finals is to create a setting that invites you to sit down, open your laptop, and get to work. You need to cultivate a study area where you feel the most comfortable. If you are studying in your dorm, adjust the lighting to reflect what “cozy” means to you. This might mean turning off the main lights and using a small lamp as your primary light source. If you plan to study in a public space, do not settle for harsh, cool-toned overhead lighting with uncomfortable seating. Instead, look for a spot that feels welcoming.

Cultivate a playlist

Add your favorite motivational tunes to your study playlist! Some may recommend calm instrumentals, and while I agree, hearing my favorite artist can give me a rush of adrenaline, making me more motivated to pick that pencil up and get to writing. Sometimes, that rush can get overwhelming, and I find myself losing focus. This is where those instrumentals come in! My favorite soundtrack to listen to while studying is Swan Lake. It makes me feel like I am venturing through a magical forest when I am just looking at flashcards for the hundredth time.

Find a character to relate to

There are many characters in modern media that are highly achieving students. One of my favorite things to think about when I envision myself studying is Spencer Hastings from Pretty Little Liars. No matter what surprise A has in mind, you will always find Spencer lying on her bed, reading a book, and wearing the cutest fall outfit. Thinking about Spencer and characters like her make me motivated to wear a comfortable outfit, grab a quick coffee, and open my laptop to work.

think of your future

The most important aspect of romanticizing your study habits is thinking about where all this demanding work will take you in the future. At the end of the day, you are increasing your knowledge and chances of success by taking the time to study. A helpful way to visualize your future and how studying will help you attain your future goals is to make a quick Pinterest board. You can set it as your laptop background as a reminder that you are working towards your success by studying.

Although finals season is an especially stressful time, it is important to remember that this time will pass. In the meanwhile, take the time to make your study space catered to you and your needs!