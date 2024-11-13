The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Inner beauty contains all the characteristics and qualities of a person. The very essence that makes a person themselves. If you are really wanting to accentuate your inner beauty, then this article is a must for you!

This article will cover how to unveil your inner beauty, how to wield it, and how to keep it from dimming. To put it simply and a little cheesily, this article will teach you how to shine from the inside out.

Unveiling Your Inner Beauty

Inner beauty does not always equate to natural beauty. People feel most like themselves in different ways. One person can feel like their truest selves in business attire with a full face of makeup while other people feel their best in lounge wear and with minimal makeup. Personally, I tend to wear minimal makeup and forgo eye shadow altogether because I feel like myself with natural makeup.However, my sister and mom usually do a full face of makeup and do their hair each day to feel like their best and most like themselves.

This article is not to push someone towards going all out with hair and makeup or to go the natural route. You need to reflect on what makes you feel the best. What makes you feel like you? What makes you feel unique and true to yourself? What outfit makes you feel good about yourself?

Wielding Inner Beauty

While your most genuine and authentic appearance is essential, there are other aspects associated with inner beauty, specifically what is in your heart and mind. If you feel your best in a specific state of dress, then you must do and act your best. Use the empowering feeling of authenticity for confidence in all aspects of your life. Speak your mind a little bit more. Follow what your heart is telling you. Achieve the goals you have set for yourself.

Maintaining Inner Beauty

Continue to get ready and dress like what you feel reflects what is inside. You can be your most authentic self in layers of makeup as long as you feel empowered.

For maintenance, continue to do the things you are passionate about. This could be participating in RSOs on campus, partaking in hobbies, advocating for something you believe, etc. In order to really let yourself shine, you must continue to push yourself, to have your driving force, to be passionate.

Try something new. Have new experiences. Honestly, live your life to the fullest. Do the things that are going to challenge and excite you. This is how you will maintain your glow and be your most beautiful self, at any age and at any time.