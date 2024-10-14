Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
For starters, what is a mind reset? A mind reset is essentially a thorough and deep clean. It’s something where you organize your thoughts in order to become more level headed. When should a reset take place? Personally, I do a mind reset when I’m overwhelmed with academic, professional, and/or personal matters. Below you will find a list of signs that you need a little mental refresh:

  • Feeling as though you’re drowning in work
  • Sleeping poorly due to an overly anxious mind
  • Experiencing a loss of knowing where to begin (on work or anything in general)
  • Working 24/7 to minimize your to-do list
  • Being overly exhausted

If you are experiencing any of the listed signs, then you should consider doing a brain dump. If you’re not, then read through the article anyways in case you experience something like this in the future. Without further introductory comments, let’s jump right finding out how to reset our minds!

Step 1: Brain Dump

You can do a brain dump in many different ways. For me, I usually write until there isn’t anything else to write about. I put my worries pen to paper until the worries lessen to a more manageable level. However, writing is not the only method. You can paint, run/exercise, drive, etc. Just choose something that works for you.

Step 2: Get Organized

Hopefully, your thoughts are a little bit clearer and calmer now. To get organized, consider writing down a physical list. Put everything you want to accomplish in a day (or another time frame). Then, sort through what you necessarily need to have done and things that you would like to get too. Last year, I would write a huge list of assignments that I wanted to get done in one day, 24 hours. I know it’s easier said than done, but don’t overwhelm yourself. Think about if it’s realistic to have this entire list done in a day.

Along with your list of to-dos and assignments, make a list for you. What are you going to do for yourself each day? Are you going to take yourself to a cycling class and then for lunch?  

Step 3: Allow Time for Rest

Before you jump right back into your work, allow yourself to rest. Trust me, it’ll be better in the long run. All of the brain dump and organization work will be thrown down the drain if you don’t allow yourself some rotting time. Do one of your hobbies or just relax. It’s alright to not constantly be doing something. We’re only human after all.

Step 4: Set Boundaries

If you seem to get burnt out a lot, then you need to set some boundaries with yourself. Schedule the time you’re going to do work, and the time that you’re taking for yourself. Oftentimes, we’ll let work time spread a little bit into our “me times” until there’s not a minute left for us to take care of ourselves. For me, I stop doing coursework at 9 in the evening, but again, do what works best for you.

Step 5: Proceed with Caution

Now, it’s time to tackle your to-do list one item at a time. You got this! Just keep the advice listed above in mind. Know that it’s totally okay to put your mental health before your work. You need to be emotionally well.

