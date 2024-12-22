The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we approach mid-December and exam season and finals being to pile up, you may be feeling like you are exhausted after working all day. Here are some tips and tricks to ensure that you are able to power through those late-night cram sessions. Remember to try your best and to give yourself grace. Finals are tough but so are you! You’ve got this!

Drink a lot of water throughout the day

Staying hydrated should be front of mind when considering how to best prepare for finals. Drinking water is the perfect way to make sure you are getting the proper nutrients needed to keep going. If you are not a fan of drinking lots of water on its own add in flavoring like Liquid IV to make the drink taste better. This will also aid in getting you to consume more water.

Eat balanced meals

While it may be incredibly easy to order food for each and every meal, try your best to cook something that will give you the energy needed to push you through the week. If this is not feasible, consider ordering something that won’t make you sleepy or sick. Foods that are high in protein are something that you may want to think about as you endure the long day and night study sessions.

Get at least 8 hours of sleep a night

While you may be up late studying trying to cram everything in, it is imperative that you find time to rest and rejuvenate. By taking the steps to get to bed early you will be setting yourself up for success so that you have the energy to study the next day as well. Sleep is a key component in feeling your best and it is essential to not forget this important step as it can be easily overlooked.

Take regular breaks

Breanna Coon / Her Campus

While it is vital that you study and work hard throughout the day, taking breaks is also an important aspect to maintaining peak brain function. Be sure to take time to step away from your computer and do something that brings you joy. Whether that may be taking a long walk or grabbing a cup of coffee, be sure to do something that makes you smile.

Exercise

Working out a few times throughout the work will help to ensure that you are staying active while also giving you time to relieve any extra stress you may be feeling. Be sure to visit your campus’ fitness center to give yourself an extra boost of energy. Try out a group workout class if you are needing an incentive to get to the gym.

I hope you’ve learned a little bit more about some of my favorite ways to get through this exam season. Happy studying and may the curve be ever in your favor!