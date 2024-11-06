Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

With the approaching of the holiday season, it is necessary that we discuss festive beauty products. By festive, I mean fall and holiday-inspired self-care products. This article will cover everything from vanilla scents to candy cane lip mask to pumpkin body scrub. For easy reference, this article will be organized into various categories.

Lip Care

For starters, a good lip gloss does wonders for the colder months. The weather typically becomes arid, so trust me when I say (or write), that you need something that keeps your lips soft and moisturized. For the fall and winter seasons, I recommend Summer Friday, Laneige and Burt’s Bees. These brands (and more) currently have festive lip glosses, balms, and masks. 

Specifically, Summer Friday’s has a hot cocoa lip gloss that tastes just like chocolate and leaves your lips soft throughout the entire day. Laneige has a candy cane lip mask and lip gloss that sounds heavenly! Moreover, Burt’s Bees has lip balm flavors in pumpkin, vanilla maple, etc.

faisal waheed gxELN SEnvY unsplash?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Faisal Waheed via Unsplash

Body Care

Personally, I love using warmer scents during the colder months. I often gravitate towards sweeter scents like vanilla. I typically purchase lotions and body washes, but there is a wider variety of body care items that have a festive hint to them! Recently, I discovered that Touchland, a branch specializing in hand sanitizer, has a wide range of holiday-inspired scents. Touchalnd has salted caramel, peppermint mocha, and pumpkin spice scents. Moreover, the Tree Hut brand has a pumpkin body scrub that will leave your body moisturized and smooth.

If you are looking for sets of body washes and lotions, then I would try Philosophy. This brand really caters to people with sensitive skin. All of their products will leave your skin feeling refreshed and moisturized. Some of their shower gel products include bergamot, peppermint, hollyberries, snow angel, christmas cookie, etc.

Tea cup and candle by a bath tub
Photo by Maddi Bazzocco from Unsplash

Fragrance

Similarly to body care, I tend to wear warmer-smelling fragrances during this time. Since scent is pretty subjective, I recommend taking a trip to Sephora and/or Macy’s. I would search for warmer scents such as Burberry Goddess and Libre by Yves Saint Laurent. Both of these scents are my go-tos during this time. However, there are several others that you should keep in mind such as Dolce and Gabbana’s The Only One, Black Opium by Yves Saint Laurent, Vanilla by Kayali.

Perfume 1
Photo by Olena Sergienko from Unsplash
Autumn Bunzell

Illinois '27

Hi there! My name is Autumn Rose, and I'm from Utica, Illinois. I live minutes away from Starved Rock State Park. I attended LaSalle-Peru Township High School which consists of only about 1,200 students. Within my family, I'm the youngest in a close-knit household, and I have an older sister who I absolutely adore. As well, I have a golden retriever and a grey tabby cat. Currently, I'm a first-year neuroscience student at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. Both the physical and psychological aspects of the human brain fascinate me. In addition, I'm interested in nutrition and how this field can be applied to neuroscience. There is a field labeled nutritional neuroscience that studies how the consumption of food, minerals, and supplements impacts an individual's cognition, mood, and overall brain health. Outside of the classroom, my hobbies vary tremendously. Music wise, I listen to Bryce Vine and Bazzi, but I also love Etta Mae, Arethra Franklin, and Frank Sinatra. As I do my morning routine, I listen to health and wellness podcasts on Spotify. In between classes, I do yoga and Pilates. At night, I love to do some skincare, and then crawl into bed with one of my books. Typically, I partake in crocheting and baking in the colder months. As a side note, my favorite season is fall because of the cool weather and all of the pumpkin/apple candles, foods, coffees, etc.