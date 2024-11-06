The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

With the approaching of the holiday season, it is necessary that we discuss festive beauty products. By festive, I mean fall and holiday-inspired self-care products. This article will cover everything from vanilla scents to candy cane lip mask to pumpkin body scrub. For easy reference, this article will be organized into various categories.

Lip Care

For starters, a good lip gloss does wonders for the colder months. The weather typically becomes arid, so trust me when I say (or write), that you need something that keeps your lips soft and moisturized. For the fall and winter seasons, I recommend Summer Friday, Laneige and Burt’s Bees. These brands (and more) currently have festive lip glosses, balms, and masks.

Specifically, Summer Friday’s has a hot cocoa lip gloss that tastes just like chocolate and leaves your lips soft throughout the entire day. Laneige has a candy cane lip mask and lip gloss that sounds heavenly! Moreover, Burt’s Bees has lip balm flavors in pumpkin, vanilla maple, etc.

Body Care

Personally, I love using warmer scents during the colder months. I often gravitate towards sweeter scents like vanilla. I typically purchase lotions and body washes, but there is a wider variety of body care items that have a festive hint to them! Recently, I discovered that Touchland, a branch specializing in hand sanitizer, has a wide range of holiday-inspired scents. Touchalnd has salted caramel, peppermint mocha, and pumpkin spice scents. Moreover, the Tree Hut brand has a pumpkin body scrub that will leave your body moisturized and smooth.

If you are looking for sets of body washes and lotions, then I would try Philosophy. This brand really caters to people with sensitive skin. All of their products will leave your skin feeling refreshed and moisturized. Some of their shower gel products include bergamot, peppermint, hollyberries, snow angel, christmas cookie, etc.

Fragrance

Similarly to body care, I tend to wear warmer-smelling fragrances during this time. Since scent is pretty subjective, I recommend taking a trip to Sephora and/or Macy’s. I would search for warmer scents such as Burberry Goddess and Libre by Yves Saint Laurent. Both of these scents are my go-tos during this time. However, there are several others that you should keep in mind such as Dolce and Gabbana’s The Only One, Black Opium by Yves Saint Laurent, Vanilla by Kayali.