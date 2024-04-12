4 Going Out Tops That Are Guaranteed To Impress

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
As college students everywhere are begging for a sense of some summer weather, some girls (like me) are already planning their outfits for a night out on the town. In Champaign-Urbana, girls can be spotted everywhere wearing the CUTEST outfits. While they may look a bit chilly… a jacket can indeed ruin an entire outfit. I have been on the search to find the cutest, most affordable going-out tops that belong in every college girl’s closet. Here is a list of three of my favorites!
Edikted Eira Sheer Lace Tank Top ($35.20)
This top has officially taken over my social media feed. I swear that I am always seeing TikTok Shop Ads for this specific top from Edikted! Offered in three different colors, the black version proves to be the most classic look. I am so obsessed with the lace details that are visible throughout this top, as it gives more of a dainty look. The small black bow near the middle of the v-neck is perfect in every way! I know how obsessed everyone is with the trending coquette style. And the best part about this tank top: adjustable straps!
Lia Lace Trim Bustier Top ($44.95)
While black summer tops are any girl’s go-to look for a night out, it is still fun to have some brightly colored tops in your rotation! This brightly colored tank top is perfect for the day-to-night transition. Offered in shades of baby blue, yellow and white, the yellow proves to be my all-time favorite! Again, I am beyond obsessed with the lace details near the cups of this tank top as it adds a subtle feminine touch. The corset look is also a style that will always grab my attention! I think this tank top from Garage is so fun and girly, it will be a definite summer purchase of mine.
Lacey Knit Tank Top ($46)
This navy knitted tank top from Edikted will scream that you are ready for summer! The ruffled hem near the bottom of the shirt adds a subtle flare, which would be perfect to pair with your go-to jean shorts. I am in love with the tie front, as I feel that this is a style that has been trending for years now (and obviously for a good reason). Again, this tank top features adjustable straps, which ensures a great fit for anyone! Girl, what are you waiting for?? You better add this to your shopping bag ASAP!
Kimchi Blue Madison Semi-Sheer Lace Blouse ($39)
Another top that follows the lace and coquette trend is this Semi-Sheer Lace Blouse from Urban Outfitters! The majority of this short-sleeved top is white, but it also includes black piping near the chest area. A small, dainty bow is also featured on this top which is an accent that I absolutely adore! If you loved the lace tank from Edikted but wanted something that showed a little less skin, I think that this top would be perfect for you! I love that the sheer lace details even translate to the back of this top. The details are just everything and more!