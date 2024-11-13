Glowy Skin: Skincare Routine I Recommend For a Healthier, Clearer Face

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My face used to have plenty of blackheads and pimples. As I got better at structure and routine, my face began to clear up and I started to understand how essential it was to be consistent.

Here are some of the things I learned along my skincare journey.

Less is more

Have you ever seen videos of those influencers who spend up to an hour on their skincare and think about how much time and money they are wasting? Have you ever thought that you should be like them, not helping but comparing yourself to them? I have. I realized that less can sometimes be better. As someone with dry, sensitive skin, I realized only using what is necessary is important in order to prevent breakouts or irritation. Therefore, I also recommend finding what works best for your specific skin type.

find your skin type

A common way to find your skin type is to wash your face using a basic skin cleanser (I recommend Cetaphil daily face wash to start). Pat your face dry with a towel and leave your face alone for about thirty minutes. After waiting, if your face is oily, then your skin type is oily. If your face is dry, then your skin type is dry. Once you know what your skin type is, your can use products based on this.

Unfortunately, because I have dry skin type, not oily, I cannot give personal recommendations for oily skin type, so if you have an oily skin type, ask your dermatologist for the best cleanser.

My favorite cleansers for dry skin are La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser in the morning and CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser at night.

My routine- Morning and night

In the morning, I wash my face with La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser. Once I pat my face dry, I use any benzoyl peroxide cream (usually Neutrogena) to target spots that I have or typically get either acne or blackheads. I always put on my nose since that is the most blackhead-susceptible spot on the face. Next, I use Neutrogena Hydroboost moisturizer. Lastly, I try to put on sunscreen every day. Sunscreen is absolutely crucial for healthy, blemish-free skin.

At night, I clean my face with CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser and use The Ordinary Balancing and Clarifying Serum. Afterwards, I use Beekman 1802 Dewy Eyed Illuminating Eye Serum under my eyes. Next, I finish with the benzoyl peroxide cream and Neutrogena Hydroboost moisturizer.

An important factor in seeing results is consistency. Try not to skip in the morning or at night. If you are too busy to do all this, at least wash your face once a day and wear sunscreen daily.