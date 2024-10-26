Forget January – Autumn Might Be The Best Time for Goal-Setting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

We all fall victim to the hoax of January’s new year resolutions. I can admit myself that even I participate in the yearly tradition of creating a mood board for the new year filled with all the new things I’m going to do to be a “new me”. Making all these new plans and goals for myself only to let them melt away with February’s snow.

We all grow up associating August with back-to-school season. Mourning the loss of the freedom summer so graciously offers us and preparing to get back to work. This association spurs us to feel more motivated and brings with it a sudden drive to set goals and finish the year out on a good note. Going back to school in the fall is like January but without the big ball drop celebrations because it feels like a chance to start over. Maybe it’s the changing leaves, the cool crisp weather and all the changes that fall’s fresh breeze blows our way, but we have a sudden kick to work harder. A new school year means we get to restart and begin again. The nice weather helps encourage us to get out more and set more exercise goals. Getting back into the groove of working after a rejuvenating summer break, fall offers the perfect time to tap back into our productivity grind.

Once September hits that means that there’s only 4 more months left in the year which further encourages us to set goals and channel productivity. This is also the perfect amount of time to be able to complete those goals. Rather than having 12 months looming ahead of us we are on the last sprint and feel more inspired to take action to accomplish those goals. When we set our new year’s resolutions in January with the intent to have the best year yet and be the best version of ourselves, we quickly lose motivation. New year’s celebrations wear off and the cold snowy months cause us to put off our new goals and we quickly burnout and resort back to old habits simply to get through.

Autumn is often a great time to reflect on how the year has been so far and make any changes to further become the person you want to be. This isn’t to say that you can’t make do on your January new year’s resolutions, and you should just throw them out the window and never make resolutions again. This mindset provides a new way to look at your goals for the year and realize that you can still make good on your new year’s resolutions and goals even after January comes and goes. Oftentimes we are more likely to start new happens and make changes towards pursuing our goals when we give ourselves a shorter time frame. Now it’s time for you to reclaim your year and get the most out of the inspiration autumn has to offer!

