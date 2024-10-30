This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

I’ve seen all of Gilmore Girls, including the spinoff, and don’t get me wrong; it’s not a bad show… I just think that everyone immediately thinks of Gilmore Girls and doesn’t give enough attention to other shows that are worth the watch. But don’t worry, I have a list of shows that I think fit the fall vibe, and I’ve seen them all.

Supernatural is definitely a good show to binge and each season has a different story to tell, so it’s perfect for people who have shorter attention spans. I’m still watching it, but the mixture of the horror and dark aesthetics scream fall to me and it doesn’t feel the same watching it during the summer. For those of you who actually like Gilmore Girls, Jared Padalecki starts the show off as a monster hunter, so you’ll see him a lot throughout the show.

Another show I’ve been into is Only Murders in the Building, which is a Hulu original show. I started watching it with my mom and sister when it came out in 2021, and it is agonizing waiting for a new season to drop (season 4 finally came out this past August). It takes place in an apartment building in New York City, where Selena Gomez stars with Martin Short and Steve Martin, who help her make a podcast about the different deaths that occur in their building. If you couldn’t tell, I lean towards horror, thriller and mystery shows, so this is perfect for the fall theme. Unlike other murder mystery shows, it has a light tone to it so it doesn’t feel scary for the people who don’t like suspenseful watches.

Now hear me out: Death Note. I’m not an anime watcher, but my sister had me watch this show with her and I genuinely enjoyed it. If you’re like me, you’re going to want to watch the dubbed version, even though people who actually watch anime may disagree. However, the animation is really good and detailed, which adds to the eerie feel of the show. It’s ultimately about a guy named Light Yagami who finds a notebook that he can kill people with simply by writing their names in it.

A show I grew up watching was Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! (the 1969 version), and that is always a good show to watch because it’s so nostalgic for me. If you want to watch newer versions, I liked Mystery Incorporated and The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo, which is kind of niche compared to the other spin-offs, but still really good. Yes, it’s a children’s show, but I will always sit down and watch a Scooby-Doo episode or movie. In my opinion, The Thirteen Ghosts is the best because it features different monsters that are real and not just people in costumes.

I think that you should give some of these shows a watch if you want to switch up your annual binge-watching session of Gilmore Girls; trust me, it’s worth it.