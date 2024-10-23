Coping With an Internship/Job Rejection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

“We regret to inform you…”

“Due to limited space in our program…”

“Unfortunately, we are unable to offer you a spot…”

It’s surprising how just a few words can wash over you in a wave of disappointment. At least, that’s how I feel each time I open a rejection letter from an internship or job application. It can be hard not to take it personally and not be overridden with self-doubts, especially if you’ve received multiple rejections. Here are some gentle reminders and suggestions I like to tell myself and would like to tell you if you’re struggling with coping from rejection.

Accept it

Sometimes, you may be completely taken aback from a rejection. Maybe you met all the qualifications. Maybe you created a polished cover letter, a detailed resume and a remarkable portfolio. Maybe you got far into the process and even received an interview! Understandably, receiving a rejection may then feel like a slap in the face. It’s natural for disbelief to settle in, and you may just want to avoid acknowledging your feelings about the matter. However, staying in denial and turning off your emotions like a vampire on The Vampire Diaries won’t get you anywhere. Coming to terms with the fact that you didn’t get the position and accepting how you may feel about it is the first step in moving forward.

Process your emotions

Give yourself some time to feel the way you do. If you feel sad or angry, figure out how you best deal with those emotions. Perhaps it’s venting to your friends about your frustrations, drowning your ears with music or sobbing into your pillow (remember to hydrate yourself after this). Whatever it is, just remember that your feelings are valid and it’s healthier to embrace them rather than bottling them up.

Remind yourself that rejection does not define you

Remember that rejection does not define you or your capabilities. You may have been well-qualified for the position, but still end up not getting it. There’s often a lot of competition (especially in today’s job market!) and that can make the internship or job application process quite difficult. Don’t let rejection be a reflection of who you are as a person!

Develop a Growth Mindset

Tweaking your mindset to see rejection as an opportunity for growth rather than a setback can push you to persist towards your goals. With a growth mindset, reflect back on your application and see if there’s anything you could work on. Perhaps you need to improve your portfolio. Or, you need to become more involved in clubs and add experience to your resume. Embracing the improvement process will enable you to handle rejections gracefully.

Keep going

It can be disheartening to receive rejection letters, but please don’t give up! Keep applying to positions, build your experiences and skills, and be kind to yourself throughout the process.