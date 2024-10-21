Champaign Takes on Autumn: Can’t Miss Events & Activities This Fall

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

As fall arrives in our corner of the Midwest, scarves, sweaters, and maroon and berry shades make their welcome home to Champaign! While fall unfortunately coincides with midterms season, taking a break outside and discovering some of Champaign-Urbana’s fall finds and activities can be a very relaxing break!

Curtis Orchard

For students and families, Curtis Orchard is a very popular place for pumpkins, apple picking, goats and chickens, and more! Located in southwest Champaign, closer to Savoy, the family-friendly area provides a variety of activities and food options that will keep everyone satisfied and happy! Personally, my favorite Curtis food is a side of Mac and Cheese with hot sauce, an apple fritter, and a cold apple cider. The apple cider donuts are also very very popular! Buying a pack of 6 or 12 can ensure everyone in the group can enjoy at least 1. The store also has a variety of jams, hot sauce, apparel, and other knick knacks that keep holding my wallet back very difficult. Regardless, an afternoon at Curtis is an awesome reason to go outside and enjoy the warm weather before the cold sets in.

Learn More at: http://curtisorchard.com

Country Arbors Nursery

While this plant nursery is farther from campus, they have the most amazing assortment of chrysanthemums and other pumpkins and flowers! I spent an hour in the nursery admiring the plants and looking for the cats as well! With 25,000 mums according to their website, with amazing color variety and collection, bringing a plant home was not a difficult decision and an afternoon well spent!

Learn More at: http://countryarbors.com

Urbana’s Market at the Square

Another fan favorite is the Urbana Market in Lincoln Square! The location is very accessible to students with the MTD buses and has a huge variety of fruits, vegetables and other items! The market is on Saturdays from 7 AM – Noon, rain or shine until the end of October. With an assortment of baked goods, hand crafted items and fresh fruits and vegetables, it is perfect for an early Saturday morning activity.

Learn More at: http://urbanamarket.org

Parks and Trees

An autumn essential must include seeing the fall colors! Seeing the leaves and trees change colors is a perfect reason to step outside and get some physical activity! From simple walks and to a run, getting time outside is a perfect last hurrah before winter chills set in. There are a few areas with yellows and reds that I personally love.

UIUC Quads and Campus

The Main Quad at U of I is lined with trees around the main greens, making it a wonderful area to walk around. As an integral part of the University, walking to my classes and seeing all the trees is always a highlight. The South Quad near Mumford Hall and ACES Library also have some areas that are perfect for viewing colors.

Parks and Off Campus

While there are many parks in the Champaign-Urbana area, Crystal Lake park is one of the many student accessible areas, lined with surrounding trees and a small playground and trails to walk around! You may be lucky and spot some birds and ducks as well! Check out the link below for more parks and a Fall Foliage Map of Champaign-Urbana and surroundings!

Learn More at: http://chambanamoms.com/2024/10/05/fall-colors-champaign-urbana/