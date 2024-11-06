Beauty Essentials That Belong in Your Backpack

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

With the finale of the fall semester quickly approaching, you might’ve begun to realize how empty your backpack compartments may seem. While you may have your pencils, pens, folders, notebooks, and computer, you may still feel somewhat unprepared for the day ahead. You may eventually come to realize that your on-the-go beauty supply is fairly limited! The worst feeling is when you reach for a soothing chapstick, a hydrating moisturizer, or even a quick remedy for your makeup mishap and discover these products are nowhere to be found in your bag. But don’t worry, I have plenty of solutions that will assist in your temporary dilemma!

LANEIGE lip glowy balm

With a cold breeze consistently in the air, chapped lipped are my biggest enemy in the fall and winter seasons. I often find myself digging through my bag in class to reapply a thick coat of chapstick, in hopes that my lips will repair themselves and I can have some sense of relief. I used to despise the boring, drugstore chapsticks that wore off in only a few minutes. After many attempts, I finally discovered the perfect lip treatment… LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm. Not only is the packaging of this product aesthetically pleasing, it does the job well and smells heavenly! My favorite scent is the sweet candy because of the pretty pink packaging and the product itself smells exactly like a Nerd’s Gummy Cluster. This is the ideal lip treatment to throw in your backpack before heading to class, a club, or an important team meeting. Hydrated, luscious lips are a must at any time of day!

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

It would be unreasonable for me to not suggest an adorable miniature product, so here she is! The miniature-sized Brazilian Bum Bum Cream from Sol De Janeiro is everything your dry skin needs and more. The size of this lotion fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, making it a practical product to throw in your bag and use when in desperate need of some skin hydration. The mild caramel, pistachio, and vanilla scent of this product will make you smell like a freshly baked good, which we all know is irresistible! But honestly, I can spot this scent on anyone. It’s subtle and unique, all while saturating your skin without feeling too heavy. If you feel like you want the scent to stick a little more, lightly spray the Cheriosa 62 perfume mist on top of the areas where you applied the bum bum cream. You will truly smell delicious all day!

rhode skin pocket blush

As stated in the name, this blush is perfect for being on the go! The somewhat miniature blush could comfortably fit in your pocket, purse, or backpack. I love a high-quality cream blush, as they are a multi-use product. Whether you need some color to your lips, a pop of color on your cheeks, or even a hint of brightness to your eyelids, this blush stick has you covered! Oh, and did I mention how adorable this product is? Hailey Bieber always knocks it out of the park when it comes to simplistic packaging, but I love how she added a neutral brown to soften the appearance of the pocket blush.

And lastly, don’t forget the importance of a good makeup bag! You don’t want to lose any of these products in the endless depth of your backpack!