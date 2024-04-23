The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

I don’t know about you, but I absolutely love when the weather starts to get warmer. I am a huge fan of Summer and I adore the warm weather, longer days, sunnier skies, beautiful breezes and chirping birds. The problem is that the warm weather makes me unproductive and want to spend all day lying under the sun while listening to good music. In other words, I go into summer mode when the weather starts to get warmer.

Clearly, this is a problem when school is still in session, or when I am doing summer classes. Thankfully, I’ve learned (mostly) how to balance! My favorite thing to do when the weather is warm but I have to be productive is taking my work outside. This allows me to enjoy the weather, tan a little bit (don’t forget the sunscreen!), and get work done. There are tons of great spots on campus to sit outside! You can sit outside a building that may have tables and chairs or sit on the grass on a blanket. Invite some friends and get some Vitamin D! So many perks.

Another great way to get outside is to walk everywhere and go for walks. During the colder months, I get cold and lazy and take the bus, but when it’s warm out, I walk outside to class to get the most out of the weather. This is also a great way to stay healthy. If you don’t have time to walk to class, take breaks between work and take a walk or sit outside. Really try to go outside! It’s great for your mental and physical health!

If you get allergies, don’t like being outside or get distracted easily, try opening a window in your regular study space. This is a great and simple way to get some fresh air! Another thing I love to do, especially when I have to lock myself in, is grounding. This is an anxiety-relieving activity you do outside. Grounding is when your bare feet touch the ground when you lay on the ground or submerge yourself in water (pool or lake). This is incredibly helpful when you need to rest. The fresh air and the sense of touching can help significantly with mood.

Another great way to get outside is to work outside! This works best for cardio like running, walking or swimming; bodyweight-related workouts such as pilates, yoga or stretching; playing sports like tennis, soccer and basketball; and even strength training with a couple of dumbbells or kettlebells. There is always a way to get outside if it’s important to you!

All of these can be done alone or with friends, which is another great way to maintain connections during school! Plan time with your friends to go to cool places on and off campus such as arboretums, parks, lakes or whatever you’re near.

Remember to manage your time properly, and remember that being locked inside is temporary (hopefully)! You will be able to enjoy the weather once school is over. Be patient.