Are Stick Foundations & 90’s Lip Combos Making A Comeback? 2025 Beauty Trend Predictions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Beauty, much like fashion trends, always cycle back. So when you find something that works for you, keep it even if it’s not a trend at the moment. Give it at maximum 5 years and watch it go viral again. So what trends are making a comeback?

1. Foundation + Tinted Moisturizer Sticks

I haven’t seen a foundation stick used in a beauty video since literally 8th grade… and that was 7 years ago. However, Dior launched their Forever Skin Perfect Stick Foundation and the internet went bonkers. Even Hailey Bieber hopped on the trend adding her Rhode Glazing Milk to sheer out the coverage of the foundation stick while adding hydration to thirsty, winter skin. Safe to say, these sticks are making a major comeback. And it’s for a great reason. They’re extremely convenient, making it easy for application and ideal for travel. It’s coverage in a stick!

2. 90’s lip combo

I have never stopped being a fan of the dark brown lip liner paired with a skin tone or brown lipstick. It’s a staple in my collection. 2024 seemed to be the year of lip oils, freshly bitten lip stains and visibly plumped pink lips. But the Insta and TikTok girlies are re-discovering the magic that is the 90’s lip combos. Even MAC Cosmetics recently brought back some of their best selling nude lipsticks including the iconic “Fleshpot,” “Stone” and “Yash.” Who still remembers “Velvet Teddy” days?

3. Skinlike or undetectable concealer

High coverage concealers will always have a place in makeup kits. They’re great for those all nighters, breakouts and early morning wakeups. But I believe a new wave of realistic looking under eyes is coming back. Not hiding every dark crevice and embracing the “I woke up like this” look. Concealers are starting to be used in a way that freshens up the face instead of covers. Although, brands like Hourglass with their Vanish Airbrush Concealer have mastered the art of making fuller coverage concealers appear seamless, which can be difficult to formulate. So, for those of you who aren’t fans of the natural coverage concealers, don’t fret, these brands are creating undetectable formulations with decent opacity.

4. Satin makeup

If we couldn’t tell from the many Instagram reels and TikToks, glowy skin was IN during 2024. Not to say that it’s out in 2025, but I believe Satin, almost like that “lived in,” “I just woke up from a 1 hr nap” type of look. It’s soft, slightly blurred and extremely flattering. Products containing micro fine specks of pearlescence, fluttery formulated mascaras, and briefly swept blushed cheeks are going to be all the hype, mark my words.

5. Prep and set

Makeup artists have been telling us for years the importance of skin prep. You can’t have good and long lasting makeup without a good skin prep routine. For me, that looks like moisturizing skincare (not too much cause the oils have about 30 minutes before they start kicking in) and a gripping primer. While you’re at it, go ahead and lock everything in with a finishing spray cuz you didn’t do all that work for it to only last 2 hours.

What beauty trends do you foresee taking over in 2025? Regardless of trends though, stay classy, confident and always uniquely you!