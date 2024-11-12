Aloe Vera Essentials: Unlocking Its Potential in Skincare & Haircare

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Aloe Vera is highly beneficial for your body both on the outside and inside. I know it sounds weird, but aloe can be ingested, however one must be careful. I use Aloe Vera in a few different ways and I love how I can see the benefits almost immediately.

Aloe vera is great for my skin and hair. Aloe vera has antibacterial properties, which is why it is so great for my skin and hair, and great for any irritated skin! It is also incredibly rich in water and is highly moisturizing for this reason.

Firstly, Aloe Vera is amazing for your skin, not just to treat sunburns. I always put a layer of aloe vera gel, straight from the plant’s leaf or from a jar from the store, on my face for at least 5 mins before I shower. Because it works well with my skin and it does wonders for me, I can leave it on for an hour or so before I shower. I feel like it hydrates my skin while helping clear my skin from impurities. My skin is left feeling soft and supple.

Once in a while, I also put aloe vera on my scalp and the ends of my hair. I also do this before I shower, usually for 1 hour. This helps to hydrate and soothe my scalp, while strengthening my hair. I also have an imported hair serum that contains aloe in it that I put in after I shower; this is a part of my haircare routine.

Moreover, because aloe vera is soothing and cooling, I put it on areas of my skin that are irritated from essentially anything. I have to be careful, though, because it eliminates some dead skin cells, but usually as long as I don’t keep it on all day, I doesn’t hurt my irritated skin. Tip: apply a light layer on razer burns to alleviate that irritated skin!

Now, for consumption. I actually love drinking Aloe Vera juice. It’s cool, hydrating, slightly sweet and has a texture that almost reminds me of a healthier version of boba! You can buy it from the store or you can make it at home with an aloe plant and water. Because aloe vera has antioxidants, it can be highly beneficial for your body in the ways blueberries are. Aloe vera juice is a much healthier alternative to regular fruit juice (which are usually loaded up with sugar). Aloe vera juice is great for your gut, your heart, eyes– your whole body in general! The juice can relieve constipation, alleviate heartburn, and help your eye health. Furthermore, it has Vitamin C, Calcium, and Magnesium, so are essentially consuming some vital vitamins and minerals!!

I hope you choose to incorporate Aloe Vera into your skincare and haircare routine and reap the benefits!