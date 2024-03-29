3 Affordable Swimwear That You Need For Your Tropical Spring Break Getaway!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As spring break is quickly approaching, I’m sure a majority of college students will find themselves somewhere under the sun with their toes in the sand. And it’s no secret that bikinis and cut-out one-pieces are the ultimate spring break uniform! I know how challenging it can be to find feminine, colorful and inexpensive swimsuits that will end up lasting you more than one summer. Here is a list of some of my favorite swimsuits that I own, or hope to buy before summer begins! (And no… SHEIN is not on this list!)

This bikini set is perfect for a warm day on the beach! Offered in numerous colors and patterns, Hollister swimwear has proven to be one of my favorite summer brands. The ribbed underwire bikini top provides you with the perfect amount of lift and support, all while comfortably holding you in. The adjustable straps and band allow for a snug fit, which is a great thing to have while running on the beach or splashing in the water! I also LOVE their coordinating bikini bottoms. The V Front accentuates your curves and leaves you feeling extra confident! While the description says “cheekiest,” I can assure you that these bikini bottoms are appropriate for your family-friendly functions. These bottoms stay in place and don’t sag once you get into the water (I know that we have all experienced this before!) And for girls with big busts and small band sizes, the curvy version of this swimsuit top is everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

The bright green color of this cutout one-piece is absolutely to die for! I am obsessed with the material of this swimsuit, as I tend to gravitate towards material that appears thicker and slightly textured. Aerie’s swimwear line is another one of my favorite swimwear brands, as they carry numerous sizes and styles that will fit any body shape or size. I appreciate that a majority of their styles are catered toward big busts, as this is usually not the case. Some styles of swimwear even feature a cup sizing option, as well as adjustable straps. While this one piece does not, the stretchiness of the fabric allows the swimsuit to comfortably fit against your body. The cutouts are in the perfect areas, showing the right amount of skin without the chance of flashing anyone on the beach! The back of this one piece follows the same cutout pattern as the front, with more of a full coverage bottom. Overall, I love the quality of this swimsuit and I hope to order it soon!

Urban Outfitters

Who doesn’t love a fun, brightly colored bikini set? I am obsessed with them! I think the style is so fun and I am always on the hunt for a knotted bandeau top. Luckily, I struck gold when I found this swimsuit set from Lulus. The bikini bottoms are the perfect level of cheeky, allowing you to wear the bottoms normally or pulled up slightly on the sides. I love the hot pink color mixed with the aqua blue and bright yellow, especially as a floral design. The bandeau top is fully lined and appears to be fairly sturdy, yet I would consider this to be more of an ideal tanning swimsuit.

Have a safe and fun spring break in the sun!