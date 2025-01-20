Adjusting To A New Schedule- Back On Track

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Starting a new semester can be stressful. Getting used to new buildings and taking new, challenging courses might feel overwhelming, so it’s important to prepare yourself as you are thinking about returning to campus. Making sure you are ready for your classes and have everything you need to live on campus will make the transition an easier process. Here are some ways to set yourself up for another semester at UIUC.

Walking your schedule

Familiarizing yourself with the buildings where your courses are held will make getting to class less stressful and prevent you from getting lost on campus. You might not need to walk your full schedule, but walking or taking the bus to buildings you haven’t been in before can make you feel more confident, especially if your classes are farther away from where you live. This way, you know where you’re going when you get out the door and can just focus on getting up in the morning. It can also help you find study spaces nearby if you don’t want to go back home between classes.

Review Posted Assignments

It seems obvious, but being proactive and reading the emails and assignments posted by professors can help you feel ready to study and pull you out of the sleepy haze of winter break. Studying introductory course materials before the end of break is a great way to jog your memory so you don’t fall behind when you return. This also makes starting a difficult course less intimidating because you know what will be discussed in class on the first day. However, not all professors post course material in advance. If your professor hasn’t posted much, reviewing prerequisite coursework or searching the class online to see what other students have thought about the course can also prepare you for day one.

Check Course Materials And Make A List

Professors will often post ahead of time the materials you will need for class. Checking beforehand if you need any apps or if you will be using a specific website or textbook can help you understand what the learning environment of your course will look like. However, some professors prefer to tell you in person on day one, and picking up materials then is perfectly fine. If you already know what you need, making a list will remind you during the rush to get back on campus so that you don’t forget anything. It’s also a good idea to make sure you have warm, winter clothes like a thick coat, snow boots and gloves since it’s cold and windy at UIUC during January and February.

The start of a new semester is always nerve-wracking and takes time to adjust to. The first few days on campus are an opportunity to reconnect with friends and get back into the rigor of college courses. It’s time to start the semester off strong and push through the rest of the school year!