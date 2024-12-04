A Walk Down Memory Lane – Things I Wish I Could Tell My Younger Self

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

No one tells you how scary and bittersweet it is to turn twenty-one and enter adulthood. Growing up, I always admired all the adults in my life and couldn’t wait until that was me. As I approach a new year, I’m taking time to reflect and reminisce on how far I have come. If only my younger self could see me now, I know she would be so proud and there’s so much I wish I could tell her now. Growing up is scary, but there’s something to be said about taking the time to reflect on and learn from all of your experiences along the way. Here’s twenty-one things I wish I could tell my younger self from my twenty-one years of living life.

1. You will never have to beg the right people to stay in your life.

2. You’ll never know what’s gonna happen if you don’t try.

3. Your siblings and parents are not actually the worst, so be a little nicer.

4. The boy isn’t worth it honey. If he’s causing you stress let him go.

5. Life is a lot better when you focus on the things that make you happy.

6. Stop rushing things. Take your time and enjoy life, what’s meant to be will happen.

7.It’s all going to work out.

8. It’s normal to feel behind, left out, burnout, and overwhelmed. Allow yourself to feel and take care of yourself.

9. Friendships change and that’s a normal part of life even though it sucks.

10. As hard as it can be, learn to let go of the fear of what others think about you. 9 times out of 10 no one is paying that much attention to you.

11. Take care of yourself. Your mind, your body, and your soul. You only have one.

12. If it doesn’t add to your life in some way, then it doesn’t belong in your life.

13. Learning to set boundaries is so hard but is so important in prioritizing you and your needs.

14. No one knows what they are doing, and that’s okay

15. It’s normal to not have everything figured out, life is about constantly evolving and changing as you discover new things that you’re passionate about.

16. Learn to embrace change even when it’s scary.

17. Know your worth and never settle for the bare minimum.

18. You can’t control or change anyone but yourself.

19. Let go of overthinking, it’s holding you back.

20. Tell people you love them.

21. Never change who you are to make someone like you. Your weirdness, your quirks, and your sparkle are all what makes you unique.