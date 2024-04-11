A Girls Guide To A Fun Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

After a long, long schoolyear basically all that I can think of is the upcoming summer and all of the memories it may bring. Every year I expect there endless amounts of relaxation and peace, but every year I am wrong. I spend all of my time working full-time and the rest of it sleeping in order to prepare for the next full day of work. I am sure this is the same for many college students out there since we need to make back the money we spent at school all year. This summer though, all of us will plan differently and have set goals for the summer! Through this article, I’ll give you the girl’s guide to having a fun summer, even if a good portion of it is spent at work. The real question that remains is where should my remaining time go?

With the people you love

After (almost) a full year of living away from the people I love most, I know I plan to put plenty of time into seeing them while I can. I know that we have technology, and definitely utilize it, but it just is not the same as seeing friends and family in person. This time doesn’t have to be spent through elaborate outings and fancy dinners; instead, simply sitting together and talking is a more intimate, and inexpensive way to spend time with one another. A personal favorite activity that my long-distance best friend and I do, embarrassingly enough nearly every night I am home, is to go get diet cokes from McDonald’s and drive around! Nothing luxurious, but it is time well spent.

Trying new things

Without time dedication toward homework and classes, summer is the perfect time to branch out and try some new activities. Some examples that I know I want to attempt and fit into my busy schedule are painting, pilates classes and maybe even pottery. All of these things I definitely could not have fit into my schedule with all of the schoolwork, so even with a busy work schedule, I have days I am able to completely dedicate to activities such as these.

Partaking in fun (and relaxing) activities

Something else that I love doing with my friends when I am home is going and doing fun activities! Some people would call it childish, but deep down, we all know they are fun. My personal favorite, and not just because I win every time, is bowling! Another activity I am especially excited to do is tan and go to the beach. I believe that the feeling of the sun and being tan will revive me after this long, cold school year.

Meredith Kress / Her Campus

There are so many fun things to do this summer, so make the most of it! Spend time with your loved ones and utilize the money you’re making from work to make fun and exciting plans.