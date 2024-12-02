5 Takeaways From My First 2 Months on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Born and raised in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, NV, moving to Champaign, IL, let alone the Midwest, has brought about so many new experiences. Since I arrived on campus, I have learned so much about myself and skills to build while I am here. Here are five key takeaways that have stood out to me so far:

1. Routine Allows Me to Structure to My Freedom

The freedom that comes with being away from home has been one of the biggest adjustments. Growing up, I always had a curfew, but now I have the liberty to manage my time however I want. It’s exciting, but also a bit overwhelming at times. I quickly realized without structure, I would lose track of time and not fulfill my tasks. That’s why building a routine has been so crucial for me. I rely heavily on Google Calendar to stay on top of commitments, important events, and social plans. While I love the occasional spontaneous outing with friends, I’ve found keeping everything else organized makes those moments much more enjoyable.

2. Interview Preparation Is Important

Unsplash

Back in high school, my job interviews were super laid-back—just a quick chat with the manager about availability and a few basic questions. But since coming to college, I’ve already had five interviews, and I’ve learned just how critical preparation really is. It’s not just about knowing what to say; it’s about reflecting on your strengths, experiences, and goals so you can articulate and present yourself confidently.

3. Keep Asking Questions

One of the most valuable aspects of the university experience is making connections. I’ve been making it a point to ask questions—whether it’s about classes, campus resources, or just general advice. The upperclassmen, in particular, have been amazing resources. They’re full of insights about which RSOs to join and what classes are worth taking. People love to share what they’ve learned, and I’ve realized being receptive to advice can save you from a lot of trial and error. Plus, it’s a great way to build connections. I’m constantly meeting people with unique perspectives, and it’s one of the things I enjoy most about being here.

4. Find Things to Look Forward To

College can be intense, and it’s easy to get caught up in the demands of academics and daily responsibilities. But I’ve learned having things to look forward to makes a big difference in staying motivated. Whether it is planning a movie night with friends, joining a new club, or even carving out time to relax on my own, having moments to look forward to fulfills me. It gives me a sense of balance and reminds me there’s more to college than studying and attending classes.

5. Every Moment Is New

In the peak of the semester, it is easy to feel like each day blends into the next. I have found myself feeling like some days are repeats of others. But when I really stop and think about it, I realize every moment is unique. College is a constant series of new experiences and opportunities to grow. On days when things feel repetitive, I like to remind myself I’m living in a constantly changing experience, and that is something to appreciate. Every conversation, class, and interaction offer a new perspective, and I’m learning to embrace it.