When it comes to makeup, skincare or selfcare in general, luxury can be nice at times. But, as college students, some of us don’t have the ability to purchase products that make our bank accounts plummet. Thankfully, drugstore dupes are all the rage, offering similar qualities for a fraction of the price. Here are five drugstore dupes for higher end products that are budget friendly, and won’t let you skimp on quality.

1) The Perfect Brow Pencil

High End: Anatasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz: $25

Dupe: NYX Micro Brow Pencil: $9

The Brow Wiz from Anastasia Beverly Hills is one of the most iconic brow tools ever. Featured in many many 2016 Youtube beauty videos, it has a precise tip that allows for natural, hair-like strokes and glides on with ease, leading to almost perfect brow application (if you know how to use it). Plus, the spoolie at the end of both products exactly fits the standard of the “clean girl aesthetic”. When using both products, it is very difficult to tell the difference!

Sephora

2) The Creamy Concealer

High End: NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer: $32

Dupe: Maybelline Fit Me Concealer: $9

Not only is the packaging extremely similar, so is the quality! As of late, Maybelline’s Fit Me line has earned its spot in daily routines, and is the best alternative to the holy grail of NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer. This dupe will 100% have you covered if you don’t want to spend the money on NARS-quite literally!

Sephora

3) The Dreamy Dewy Blush

High End: Glossier Cloud Paint: $22

Dupe: E.l.f Monochromatic Multi Stick: $5

Glossier’s cloud paint may have been a huge part of starting the dewy blush look, but E.l.f is here to carry on the trend. This very affordable blush stick has a very similar texture, blend ability and can be used just about anywhere on your face. You’re able to get that perfect dewy blush without spending a lot to get there!

Glossier

4) The Mascara that’s a True Lashsaver

High End: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara: $29

Dupe: L’oreal Lash Paradise Mascara: $10.50

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is a staple in routines for almost everyone, including mine until I started using L’oreal Lash Paradise. After using both, it’s difficult for me to tell them apart. L’oreal has almost the exact same volumizing, thickening effect and even a similar brush to the Too Faced. If you’re looking for thick, long lashes with bold volume, L’oreal does the job without breaking the bank.

5) The Glow Getter

High End: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter: $49

Dupe: E.L.F Halo Glow Liquid Filter: $14.00

If you love the subtle, glow look that you achieve from using the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, then you’ll absolutely love E.L.F Halo Glow Liquid Filter. This creamy formula adds just the perfect amount of radiance, with a skin-like finish that makes it equally comparable to Charlotte Tilbury. Plus it has ingredients used in skincare, so you’re glowing and hydrated.

Although there is no harm in spending on high-end products occasionally, drugstore brands have leveled up their game, most compared to quality that is either standard or sometimes even beats higher end products. With these dupes in your routine, you can get the luxurious, put-together look without stretching your budget.