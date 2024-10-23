The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Because the leaves and changing and its starting to get cold, now is the perfect time to curl up with a chilling read. Whether you’re a seasoned horror fan, or your just looking for a quick read for Halloween, here are four spine-tingling books that will keep you entertained AND on the edge of your seat this October.

“The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson

This book is a classic in the realm of horror literature! Shirley Jackson’s “The Haunting of Hill House” is tale that dives into themes of fear, isolation, and the supernatural. The story is about four individuals invited to stay at the mysterious Hill House, where unsettling occurrences soon reveal the terrifying history of the mansion and its previous owners. Jackson’s writing explores the psychology of fear, making you question, “Is this real?”. And “what is a product of the characters’ minds?”. This book is perfect for readers who like slow-burn ghost stories with a lot of emotional exploration.

“Bird Box” by Josh Malerman

If you’re looking for a modern horror, “Bird Box” is a must-read. The premise is terrifying. Basically, an unseen entity drives people to madness and death when they look at it. To survive, Malorie and her two kids must navigate a post-apocalyptic world blindfolded, relying on their other senses. The tension is insane, and also, there’s a popular Netflix movie adaptation for you to watch after reading!

“Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Set in 1950s Mexico, “Mexican Gothic” is an eerie story that combines gothic horror with cultural elements. The story is about Noemí Taboada, a young woman who gets a frantic letter from her cousin telling her to come to the remote estate of her husband’s family. Upon arrival, Noemí discovers unsettling secrets and a dreadful atmosphere. Moreno-Garcia’s vivid writing immerses readers in a world filled with fear, making this a perfect read for those who like psychological horror.

“The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay

For more fans of psychological horror, Paul Tremblay’s “The Cabin at the End of the World” is a great choice. A family vacationing in a remote cabin is interrupted by the arrival of four strangers who say: to avert an impending apocalypse, one of them must be sacrificed. The tension builds as the characters confront the unthinkable choice they must make. Tremblay explores themes of love, sacrifice, and human nature’s complexity, making this a thought-provoking read that will haunt you after the last page.

Overall, October is the perfect time to read some amazing horror books! Whether you prefer classic ghost stories or psychological thrillers, these four books offer a range of ideas. Grab a fuzzy blanket, dim the lights and prepare for a halloween fright. Happy reading!