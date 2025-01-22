The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I saw a girl on TikTok sharing her list of 25 things to prioritize in 2025, so I decided to hop on the trend and share with you the 25 things that I want to prioritize in 2025.

1. No phone first 15 minutes in the morning and 15 minutes before bed.

2. 10,000 steps a day. Prioritizing movement and getting outside just helps my overall health and well-being.

3. Using a gratitude journal. This was one thing on my vision board for the year that I really want to prioritize this year. Writing down things every week that I am grateful for I think will help document what I am doing but also make me more appreciative of the things happening to me and in my life.

4. Be more mindful about what I am buying.

5. One self-care day a week.

6. Staying on top of my journal.

7. Gua sha routine and finding a good oil to use with it.

8. No coffee until after I have a glass of water.

9. Declutter my phone!! This is a big one lol, especially as a girl who is always running out of storage. This year I really want to prioritize going through my photos after I take them.

10. Compliment strangers. I want to do better at telling people compliments when I think of them.

11. Meditation. I want to add this to my nighttime routine so I do not end the night scrolling on my phone before bed and help me unwind.

12. More yoga & Pilates.

13. Thrift more. I don’t know what the thrift girlies are doing but I am inspired, and I want to be them so 2025 is the year of thrifting.

14. Healthy curls. I want to be more intentional with the products I am using, my curly hair routine and hairstyles.

15. More crafting and less scrolling.

16. Responding to messages as they come in if I am not actively busy.

17. Calling people that I don’t see on a regular basis. It takes such a short little time to call up a grandparent or go walk over to a family friends house and just say hi and it means so much to them.

18. Taking myself on solo dates.

19. Hosting my friends. I did this multiple times throughout 2024 and I really want to keep it up in 2025. I think it is so fun to pick a theme and plan a fun little night with my friends.

20. More game nights.

21. “I get to do this” vs “I have to do this”. This is a big mindset switch I want to prioritize more in 2025.

22. Being present. This correlates to less doom-scrolling and really being present when I am with people and not checking my phone.

23. Taking photos in a more meaningful way. As someone who takes photos of everything, I want to be more intentional this year about what I am taking photos of and doing it in a way that is meaningful to me and not just for the intent of sharing on social media.

24. Saying no. I am very much a people pleaser so I want to be better this year about not overcommitting and really listening to my body and when I need to rest.

25. Asking myself if I like it versus thinking about what other people think. I am mainly thinking of this as it relates to finding my style and buying new clothes. It’s very easy to get caught up in the trends and feel like you need to get input on things before purchasing, so I want to prioritize buying things I want that make me happy.