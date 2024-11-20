This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

Illinois State University is located in the heart of the Midwest. What’s not to love about the small-town cornfield feel? However, if you’re a Midwesterner like me, you know how Midwestern weather has a mind of its own- especially as we approach winter months.

As a senior, I have seen it all, I mean, I’m writing this on an 80-degree day in late fall. Nonetheless, as we head into those notoriously chilly months, ISU students must be properly prepared to survive the brutal winters.

My first recommendation is to purchase two winter coats. Yes, you read that right: two. One should be a lighter down coat, something to wear when it’s too cold with just a sweatshirt, but you’re not ready to sweat on your walk to class. The other should be a heavy winter coat for those sub-zero days. I’m talking about one that goes down to your knees and feels like it weighs a few pounds. Trust me, although lugging it around classes is not fun, it’s worth it to stay warm on your walk to campus.

My second recommendation is to have a collection of winter hats and gloves. I like to have many options to match my outfits on those particularly cold days, and I can store them everywhere so you don’t forget. I throw a hat and pair of gloves in each of my coats, in my apartment, and in my car, so I have a source of warmth wherever I go.

Speaking of cars, if you have one on campus, be prepared for dangerous winter drives with a blanket or two, jumper cables, road salt, a shovel, and a flashlight, so you can stay safe in any emergency. There’s typically a lot of ice on the roads around here in the winter, and you never know when you’ll need one of these items. Do your best to take the bus around campus when you can to avoid sliding around the streets and being stuck in a ditch.

Lastly, stock up on a few shelf-safe grocery items to save yourself in the event you lose power or can’t get to the store in the midst of some dangerous winter weather. I like to store canned soup, a few microwave meals, instant ramen, and a couple of gallons of water for those unknown emergencies. In the dorms, this is a little less applicable, as the dining hall will likely have you covered with your meal plan, but for those in an apartment, this is a practice that often goes forgotten.

Follow these tips, and make the best of your winter experience by staying warm and safe in these upcoming blistery-cold months on campus.