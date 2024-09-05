The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you love music and find yourself lacking hobbies, collecting vinyl records might be the perfect pursuit to invigorate your life. There is something truly magical about the experience of playing records by artists who have gotten you through rock bottom back to the top that can elevate your everyday moments. Whenever I am having a bad day, I put a record on. As soon as I wake up, I put a record on. Doing homework or studying? You guessed it, I am listening to a record. For me, the journey into vinyl collecting feels almost like a dream come true, one I have been nurturing since I was a little girl. As a Tumblr girl growing up, I was quite literally obsessed with aesthetics and still am. My camera roll was filled with countless photos of beautifully arranged vinyl records, scenes of girls surrounded by records on the floor, with a turntable nestled in between. These images were more than just inspiration—they were a vision of something I wanted to be a part of.

What is so nice about collecting vinyls is that I am always looking for new vinyls. If I am at Target or Walmart, I do not grocery shop, I vinyl shop. Barnes & Noble is my home, it is like a candy store for me, there are books, vinyls, tote bags, and a bunch of little knickknacks that I can never resist. The obsession never stops and I do not think it ever will, because collecting vinyl is also about appreciating the art of music. The large, vibrant album covers and inserts offer a visual pleasure that digital thumbnails will never match. Each album is a piece of art, often featuring bonus tracks, intricate designs and memorable images that enhance the musical experience and appreciation for both the artist and their work. Vinyl collecting opens doors to discovering music. The process of browsing through record bins can lead to unexpected finds and introduce you to artists and genres you might not have explored otherwise. Plus, collecting vinyl can be a social experience from record fairs to vinyl clubs, and even sharing your collection with friends can create opportunities for meaningful connections with others who have a deep appreciation for music. There is also an undeniable nostalgia associated with vinyl records and I think it is because they carry a sense of history and tradition, linking us to a bygone era of music, which can deepen our appreciation for the records we collect and play.

My love truly began to materialize when I started receiving records as gifts. I began collecting in 2020 before I ever even owned a record player. My ex-boyfriend bought me four records for our first anniversary alongside a CHEAP turntable that scratched all four of them… Avoid Crosley’s and Victrola’s at any cost. I bought my sister a Crosley back in 2020 and one of her records was slightly scratched (specifically Evermore, she was in shambles!!) Cheap turntables like Crosley and Victrola often use lower-quality components and are known for scratching vinyl, which can significantly detract from the enjoyment of your collection, and trust me, it does. Investing in a well-reviewed turntable like the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X ensures that your records are played with care and preserved in the best condition possible. With its fully automatic functionality, it handles the record-playing process smoothly, allowing me to focus on enjoying the music and nothing else. It is pricy, but treat yourself or put it on a wishlist. I did not buy a quality turntable until my twenty-second birthday which was last October of 2023 (Shoutout to all my Libra babies!). I cannot emphasize enough how a key component of this experience is having a quality turntable. Speakers are needed for this turntable, which are pricy as well, but here are the ones I have. I received them from my sister as a birthday gift.

Since my 22nd birthday, I actively compile a list of vinyls I dream of adding to my collection, and at least once a month, I treat myself to a new record. This ritual of gift-giving and self-indulgence has become a joyful and fulfilling part of my life, filling a void I surely do know exists. My collection now features artists from Kendrick Lamar and XXXTentacion to Bob Marley and Lana Del Rey, reflecting on my interests in a wide variety of diverse genres of music. I currently have a collection of twenty-two records, if you’re curious, here’s a list!

(Artists in Alphabetical Order)

Yours Truly (10th Anniversary Edition) — Ariana Grande (PRE-ORDERED) My Everything (10th Anniversary Edition) — Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine — Ariana Grande LEGEND — The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers Because of the Internet — Childish Gambino Views — Drake Hotel California — Eagles 2014 Forest Hills Drive — J. Cole VULTURES I — Kanye West The Life of Pablo — Kanye West Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar Untitled Unmastered. — Kendrick Lamar Born to Die — Lana Del Rey EVERYBODY’S EVERYTHING — Lil Peep Swimming — Mac Miller GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo Flowerboy — Tyler, the Creator IGOR — Tyler, the Creator Utopia — Travis Scott 17 — XXXTentacion ? — XXXTentacion Skins — XXXTentacion

My own vinyl journey is filled with memorable moments, like discovering a rare album or finding the perfect record store. Today, 9/3/24, I went out to Waiting Room Records in Uptown Normal and purchased a RARE find, one that I have been yearning for, which is Life of Pablo by Kanye West. My ongoing wishlist includes about ten albums from artists such as The Weeknd, Joji, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, and some more albums by Drake, Lorde, Lana, Kendrick, Travis, XXX, and Lil Peep. If you’re contemplating starting your own vinyl collection, I highly encourage it. Visit local record stores, explore online shops, and immerse yourself in the rich world of vinyl records. Each album you add to your collection can become a cherished part of your musical life.