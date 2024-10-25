Top 5 Towns to Visit to Feel Like You’re in an Emily Henry novel

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nothing is better than a cozy Emily Henry romance novel! A good love story and some emotional growth? Take my money! If only North Bear Shores were real! The author gained traction after publishing her first rom-com novel, Beach Read, in 2020. The book was an instant hit, and since 2020, she has been publishing a new book each year.

People We Meet on Vacation (2021)

Book Lovers (2022)

Happy Place (2023)

Funny Story (2024)

Soon to come: Great Big Beautiful Life (2025)

Emily Henry has stated that she takes a lot of inspiration from Western Michigan towns when writing her books. My family has traveled to many midwestern towns that I think are Emily-Henry-setting-worthy. You need a cute downtown area and some quirky stores. (Bonus points if you’re close to a lake).

St Joseph, Michigan

St. Joseph (aka St. Joes) is a charming city right on Lake Michigan! It has a cute downtown, sand dunes, campsites, and 7 beaches. This is the town I imagined when reading Beach Read.

It’s the perfect spot for a weekend getaway. Whether you want to go kayaking like Daphne and Miles or just relax by the lake like January and Gus, St Joesph is a great destination not too far from Illinois.

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Lake Geneva is a stunning and famous resort city. This is a town with a very rich history (literally). The lakeside houses were built by wealthy families as their summer homes. Many of Chicago’s elite vacationed here.

Besides the beauty of the town, there is plenty to do. Shopping, dining, and just exploring. Each of the mansions has its own beautiful styles and you can pretend to be Alice and Hayden investigating Ltitle Cresent Island.

New Buffalo, Michigan

Another Midwest lakeshore resort town, New Buffalo is a popular choice for those looking for a closer escape from Illinois. Only 70 miles from Chicago, this is a great choice. New Buffalo is known for its restaurants (such as the famous Stray Dog), shops, and wineries. It is actually home to the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail.

To kick off summer, there is an annual Makers Trail festival in June. Food trucks and plenty of drink options accompany music and games located on Weko Beach.

Eagle River, Wisconsin

Eagle River is a small town in Wisconsin, just south of the Michigan peninsula border! Part of the Northwoods region, the town is surrounded by beautiful forests, rivers, and lakes. It’s a great destination for all seasons! Visit the 28-connected lakes in the summer! If you’re into winter sports, why not spend it in Eagle River: the Snowmobile capital of the world?

Eagle River has a great downtown area with so many cute shops. There’s an ice cream and candy shop, jewelers, gift shops, and numerous bars and restaurants. It is also super close to similar small towns like Three Lakes or Land O Lakes. They also have fun markets and craft shows!

Holland, Michigan

Emily Henry actually went to Hope College, located in Holland, MI. This is an adorable small town in Western Michigan between Saugatuck and Grand Rapids. If you’re looking for a quirky and unique small-town adventure, visit during “Tulip Time”. As you can guess from the name, Holland has strong Dutch roots. Many of the downtown buildings feature Dutch architecture.

In the town, there is a Dutch Village which when the flowers are in season, is engulfed in colorful tulips. There is a windmill and different specialty shops where you can get dishware and clogs!

The town is very close to Lake Michigan as well (in true fashion to an Emily Henry novel setting). A perfect place to view the sunset is Tunnel Park, which is a really cool photo op. Or stop by the Holland Farmers Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays. I personally think it’s best to visit Holland in the fall to see the leaves change, or in the spring to see the famous tulips!

You can read Emily Henry any time of the year and you can visit these towns any season! Each of these towns brings its own charms and beauty perfect for imagining yourself as a protagonist of the Emily Henry romance.